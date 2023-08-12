AR Rahman Reschedules Chennai Concert Owing To Adverse Weather Conditions, Shares Photos

Celebrated singer AR Rahman has made headlines owing to his concert today (August 12). The singer had scheduled a concert in Chennai on August 12, however, he informed his fans that the same has been rescheduled. He took to his social media account to share the news.

AR Rahman cancels Chennai concert

On August 12, AR Rahman took to his X account, formerly known as Twitter, to share an update about his concert. Citing adverse weather conditions as a reason, the singer decided to postpone the show. Chennai is the singer’s hometown and is currently facing the wrath of constant downpours.

(AR Rahman shared an update of his concert with his fans | Image: AR Rahman/Instagram)

The 56-year-old singer assured his fans that he will reschedule the concert to the “nearest possible date”. He wrote, “My Dearest Friends …Owing to adverse weather conditions and persistent rains, it is only made advisable for the health and safety of my beloved fans and friends to reschedule the concert to the nearest best date, with the guidance of the statutory authorities. More details on the new date will follow soon.” Earlier, on the same day, he had advised the fans to arrive at the venue, owing to the adverse weather conditions.

AR Rahman fans disappointed

Though the singer pushed the concert date in general interest, fans of the singer left disheartened. However, his followers also supported his decision and hailed him for thinking of their safety. The concert was scheduled on Saturday from 7-11:30 and the local metro services were also made to run till midnight for the convenience of the people.

(AR Rahman shared a picture from the rain water flooded venue | Image: AR Rahman/Instagram)

Upon rescheduling the show, the Ranjhana singer took to his Instagram to share pictures from the concert venue. He shared snaps of the field completely immersed in rain water. Sharing the pictures he wrote, “From the venue today:-(“