Ariana Grande Says Working With Kristin Chenoweth Changed Her Life Entirely

Singer Ariana Grande credited actor and singer Kristin Chenoweth for changing her life entirely while filming for Hairspray Live. The duo recently reunited on NBC's singing reality show The Voice where the latter went as an advisor for Battle Rounds for Ariana's team. After learning about the young singer's kind words for her, seasoned singer Kristen took to her social media to respond to her and extend her support to Ariana's team.

Set to appear as Ariana's advisor on this season of The Voice, Kristin Chenoweth did more than just help Ariana guide her team as in 2016, the duo appeared in Hairspray Live together. During the filming, the 28-year-old singer learned some memorable lessons from the 53-year-old artist as she was seen talking about it in a clip.

Ariana Grande on Kristin Chenoweth

Ariana stated, ''I learned everything I know from watching this woman. When we were doing Hairspray Live, you would pitch a joke, or like, a melody change here and there, and ask, 'Does this add value?' As a performer, to me, that changed my life entirely.'' The incident stuck throughout Ariana's career as she continues to implement the same in her work.

She added, ''Now when I'm writing songs, or performing songs, if I'm gonna do a run, I want to make sure that it adds value and that it has intention. That changed my entire life. I've never looked at anything the same way again. I swear to god. I'm literally eating my breakfast, like, 'Does this add value?''

Kristin Chenoweth responds to Ariana Grande clip

The Tony Award-winning actor was quick to reply to the young singer by retweeting the clip with the caption, ''I didn’t even know @ArianaGrande remembered me saying this!! I love you so much, baby girl. The @NBCTheVoice battles continue tonight! Who’s watching? #thevoice #teamariana''

Interestingly, the young singer recently recalled meeting Kristin for the first time backstage of Wicked broadway when she was only 10-years-old. As per a clip posted by the show, Ariana stated, ''I just feel so privileged to share this moment teaching people and sharing some of what I've learned with someone who I have learned the most from in my career''.

Image: AP