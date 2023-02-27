Ariana Grande, The Weeknd Collaborate On Their Fourth Track Die For You Remix

Ariana Grande recently ended her musical hiatus after she released a song in collaboration with The Weeknd. The pop singer was on a musical break since the release of her album Positions, which came out in October 2020. For her latest musical stint, Ariana collaborated with the Blinding Lights singer for a remix of his 2016 hit song Die For You.

Ariana's verse in the remix featured new lyrics. They read, "I'm findin' ways to stay concentrated on what I gotta do / But, baby boy, it's so hard 'round you.” Both Ariana and The Weeknd took to Instagram to announce the release of Die For You remix.

Ariana shared some pictures with The Weeknd. She captioned the post on Instagram, “DIE FOR YOU REMIX OUT NOW @theweeknd," along with a butterfly and a cat emoji.

Ariana previously teased her musical return in an Instagram reel. The singer was working on a digital audio workstation. A text appeared on the screen and read, “Wrote and recorded a verse for my friend after a 14-hour day on set. This certain exception had to be made….”

Previous collaborations between Ariana Grande and The Weeknd

This is the fourth time that Ariana Grande and The Weeknd have collaborated on music. Love Me Harder marked the first collaboration between them back in 2014. Later, they worked on the track Off the Table in 2020, and then on The Weeknd’s single Save Your Tears.

Ariana Grande is focusing on her acting career

Ariana Grande is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Wicked. Director John M Chu, who previously directed successful films such as In The Heights and Crazy Rich Asians, announced Ariana’s casting as the witch Glinda back in November 2021. Actor Cynthia Erivo is also set to appear alongside the songstress as the witch Elphaba in the film.

Ariana was a part of the 2021 political satire Don't Look Up, which also starred Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill and others. Before this, she also appeared in Underdogs in 2015, Nickelodeon's Snowflake The White Gorilla and Swindle in 2013.