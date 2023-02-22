Arijit Singh Pens Heartfelt Apology After Volunteers 'misbehave' At Kolkata Concert

Arijit Singh recently wowed his fans at his concert in Kolkata, however, the event didn't go down as planned. Many of his fans couldn't make it to his concert due to lack of handbands, while others had to tolerate 'unhealthy place and mosquito bites.' Arijit Singh, on Wednesday, took to his facebook account to apologise to his fans for the misbehaviour of the volunteers and the unpleasant experience.

Sharing a couple of photos from the Kolkata concert, the singer wrote, "Kolkata, I am sorry that you had to park your cars almost 1km away and walk to the venue (as Toto rikshaws were unable to handle the rush). I am sorry that you had to tolerate the unhealthy place and mosquito bites."

'I am sorry some volunteers misbehaved'

"I am sorry some volunteers misbehaved with so many people as if they have the authority to do so!"

"I am sorry so many of you could not come inside on time because some people did not care to help for the hand bands( it was new to a lot of people). Sorry that you had to figure it out yourselves," he added.

The singer was also grateful to his fans that despite all the trouble, they continued to shower him with love. He said, "But still the way you showed me love. I am humbled."

Check out his post below:

He also wrote in Bengali at the end and said, "Amar hridayjoda bhalobasa! Ami cheshta korbo next time er theke beshi bhalo experience jate dite pari. Sobai bhalo theko!" It loosely translates to, "My heart is full, I will try to give you a better experience next time. Everything will be nice."

Arijit Singh's concerts in past

This is not the first time when fans at the singer's concert had to face discomfort. A few months ago, a couple of his fans were injured at one of his concerts in Ahmedabad. Many of them had taken to Twitter to share pictures of their injuries. One of the users also claimed that his friend had to undergo surgery after sustaining an injury at the concert due to poor management.