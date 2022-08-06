Armaan Malik Poses With 'humble' Ed Sheeran In Copenhagen; 'Truly An Emotional Evening'

Singer Armaan Malik, who was featured in Ed Sheeran's 2Step track, finally got the opportunity to meet the pop star at his recent concert. The Perfect hitmaker, who's currently on the European leg of his 'Mathematics' tour, met Armaan in Copenhagen and the latter posted a heartfelt note about the same. Recalling the 'emotional evening', Armaan thanked Ed for being 'warm and humble'. He also shared a trail of glimpses from the concert, where he could be seen jumping and grooving to Sheeran's tracks and more.

Armaan Malik meets 'warm & humble' Ed Sheeran in Copenhagen

Taking to his Instagram handle on Saturday, August 6, Malik dropped a photo dump from the concert, which began with a glimpse of him and Sheeran shedding smiles. While Armaan could be seen clad in a white hoodie and denims, Sheeran sported a black hoodie and khaki-coloured lowers.

In the caption, Malik wrote, "Truly an emotional evening for me. From doing a song with @teddysphotos to finally meeting him, talking about music and life and watching him live in concert. Thank you Ed for being so warm and humble, what a beautiful night. (sic)" Take a look.

For the unversed, Ed Sheeran's 2Step came out in April this year. He joined hands with artists from various countries for different versions of the song, with Armaan headlining the Indian one. Talking about the collaboration earlier, Malik said in a statement, "I’m beyond excited to be featured on this version of 2step with Ed Sheeran! He's always been such an inspiration, and I’m a big fan of his music and incredible songwriting. This is a huge moment not only for me but also for other Indian artists too. I genuinely believe that this will be the beginning for a lot more collaborations of this nature."

He added, "This song talks about confidence, finding power in your art, and leaning on your loved ones. When we have the support of the people we love, we can overcome any adversity. Nothing can keep us from moving forward. Two steps at a time!”

(Image: @armaanmalik/Instagram)