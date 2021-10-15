As Adele Releases 'Easy On Me', Drake Extends Support By Giving Sweet Shoutout; See Pic

Singer and songwriter Adele broke her social media silence by finally releasing her comeback single, Easy on Me her album called '30'. She dropped a 21-second monochrome teaser clip giving her fans a sneak peek into her latest song, which is now making waves on the internet. As Adele released her first single in six years, rapper Drake has extended support to the singer by giving a sweet shoutout on his official Instagram handle to mark the special occasion.

Drake extends support to Adele for the Easy on Me release

Taking to his photo-sharing site, Drake dropped a beautiful picture of the Grammy winner. He wrote, "One of my best friends in the world just dropped a single, @adele WOIIIIIIII."

According to the news agency, ANI, Drake, and Adele are longtime friends and mutual fans. In her first Instagram Live over the weekend, the singer gave Certified Lover Boy the compliment that it's her favourite album of the year. In the same Live interactive session, she teased her fans and followers with the opening bars of her latest single Easy on Me, which is the first single from her much-awaited divorce album titled '30'. The whole album comes out on November 19.

During a candid cover interview for Vogue and Vogue UK that was released last week, Adele talked about her split from Simon Konecki. She explained that neither of them did anything wrong, however, she was not fulfilled in the marriage. She said, "Neither of us hurt each other or anything like that. It was just that I want my son to see me really love, and be loved. It's really important to me. I've been on my journey to find my true happiness ever since."

The award-winning singer and former partner Konecki share a nine-year-old son Angelo. Their divorce was finalised earlier this year in the month of March. The singer added, "I wasn't miserable, but I would have been miserable had I not put myself first... But, yeah, nothing bad happened or anything like that." Watch her official video of Easy On Me here:

Adele announced her upcoming album on Wednesday by calling the album in a statement her 'ride or die throughout the most turbulent period' of her life. On October 5, the Rolling in the Deep singer dropped a teaser clip where she can be seen putting in a tape and driving off along a country road. In the short clip, one can see her music sheets flying out of her car window. The monochrome clip features a powerful piano instrumental in the background.

Easy On Me - October 15 pic.twitter.com/7HRvxAfEqy — Adele (@Adele) October 5, 2021

Image: AP