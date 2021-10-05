As BTS Tops Billboard Hot 100 For The 6th Time, Here's A Look At Their Previous 5 Records

Dubbed as one of the biggest bands in the world, South Korean idol group BTS is expanding its horizon by collaborating with some of the biggest international artists. Their recent collaboration with British rock band Coldplay for the single My Universe was received with flying colours. The song went on to top various music charts across the country and finally debuted at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100.

This was not the only time that the band's song achieved such status as they already have five other singles topping the Billboard chart. Starting their journey from their summer hit single Dynamite, BTS' latest single to top the chart was Permission to Dance. As BTS' My Universe with Coldplay debuted at number one on Billboard Hot 100, take a look at their previous five records with the musical chart.

1. Dynamite

Released on August 21, the summer hit single Dynamite was reigning over every music streaming platform and radio in the year 2020. Influenced by 1970s music, the track features an upbeat disco-pop feel with elements of funk and soul. The song was appreciated for its catchiness and went on to land the band their first Grammy nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.

2. Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)

Predominantly featuring Jungkook, Suga, and J-Hope's vocals, the remix song by New Zealand music producer Jawsh 685 and American singer Jason Derulo was released on June 11, 2020. The song marked the band's second single to reach the US Billboard Hot 100 along with Jason Derulo. Additionally, the song also reached number one at the Billboard Global 200.

3. Life Goes On

Released on November 20, 2020, the song is the lead single of the group's fifth Korean-language studio album Be. The track debuted number one on the Billboard Hot 100. It also became the first primarily Korean-language song to debut atop the chart.

4. Butter

The digital single was released on May 21, 2021, and featured a disco-pop, dance-pop, and EDM vibe. The song was a major hit among music critics as it topped various charts across the world. It also went on to top Billboard's Global 200 chart.

5. Permission to Dance

Released on July 9, 2021, the upbeat dance-pop song debuted at the number one spot on Billboard Hot 100 on July 24. The song was a commercial hit as it went on to top several musical charts and setting new records. Additionally, the track also became their fourth single to debut at the top spot on the Hot 100.

Image: Instagram/@billboard