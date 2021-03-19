As 'Teri Mitti' hits milestone, Manoj Muntashir's announcement on 'SMJ 2' excites netizens

A song that has attained emotional significance in the last two years, Teri Mitti continues to strike a chord among listeners. This was evident in the love that fans showered on the song, which helped it achieve one billion views on YouTube. The lyricist of Manoj Muntashir announced another patriotic song to honour the milestone.

Teri Mitti team to team up, Manoj Muntashir announces

Manoj Muntashir took to Twitter to make the announcement that the Teri Mitti team was coming together for Satyameva Jayate 2. The lyrcist wrote along with the trio of himself, singer B Praak and composer Arko Pravo Mukherjee, there was ‘deshbhakti’ (nationalism) that would be a part of the song, which he revealed was titled Watan.

Netizens were delighted over the news and wrote that they were waiting for the new track to come out. One of them, however, was convinced that recreating the same magic might be a hard task. Another netizen felt that ‘history was going to repeat again.’

à¤¶à¥à¤­à¤•à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤ à¤®à¤¨à¥‹à¤œ à¤¸à¤°



à¤²à¥‡à¤•à¤¿à¤¨ à¤•à¤¹à¤¨à¤¾ à¤…à¤¤à¤¿à¤¶à¥à¤¯à¥‹à¤•à¥à¤¤à¤¿ à¤¨ à¤¹à¥‹à¤—à¥€,à¤•à¤¿ ' à¤¤à¥‡à¤°à¥€ à¤®à¤¿à¤Ÿà¥à¤Ÿà¥€' à¤¸à¤¾ à¤¦à¥‹à¤¬à¤¾à¤°à¤¾ à¤•à¥à¤› à¤¨à¤¹à¥€ à¤¹à¥‹à¤—à¤¾à¥¤ — Shankar Singh Rai (@shankarsinghrai) March 18, 2021

à¤‡à¤‚à¤¤à¤œà¤¼à¤¾à¤° à¤°à¤¹à¥‡à¤—à¤¾ — Jitendra saini ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@sainijitendra00) March 19, 2021

Teri Mitti had featured in the 2019 movie Kesari, which traced the Battle of Saragarhi. The feat was achieved across YouTube through different versions. Manoj had conveyed his gratitude and stated that ‘100 crore tears’ had been shed through the song.

The other members of the team also had similar gestures.

Apart from the success online, the track was also performed at events by defence forces, and Armymen's videos singing the song have also gone viral.

Meanwhile, Satyameva Jayate 2 has been announced for a release on the occasion of Eid, on May 13. The first look poster of the movie featured John Abraham in different get-ups in an action-packed visual. The movie directed by Milap Zaveri and backed by T-Series. The movie also stars Divya Khosla Kumar.