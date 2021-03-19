As 'Teri Mitti' hits milestone, Manoj Muntashir's announcement on 'SMJ 2' excites netizens

Quick links:
A song that has attained emotional significance in the last two years, Teri Mitti continues to strike a chord among listeners. This was evident in the love that fans showered on the song, which helped it achieve one billion views on YouTube. The lyricist of Manoj Muntashir announced another patriotic song to honour the milestone.
Manoj Muntashir took to Twitter to make the announcement that the Teri Mitti team was coming together for Satyameva Jayate 2. The lyrcist wrote along with the trio of himself, singer B Praak and composer Arko Pravo Mukherjee, there was ‘deshbhakti’ (nationalism) that would be a part of the song, which he revealed was titled Watan.
As #TeriMitti Crosses 1 BN On Youtube, I am delighted to announce the same combination of @BPraak @ArkoPravo19 and #Deshbhakti on my next song #Watan, In The Much Awaited #satyamevajayate2 coming this #Eid@TheJohnAbraham #BhushanKumar@EmmayEntertain @MilapZaveri@nikkhiladvani pic.twitter.com/hGDx6aecC8March 18, 2021
Netizens were delighted over the news and wrote that they were waiting for the new track to come out. One of them, however, was convinced that recreating the same magic might be a hard task. Another netizen felt that ‘history was going to repeat again.’
à¤¶à¥à¤à¤•à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤ à¤®à¤¨à¥‹à¤œ à¤¸à¤°— Shankar Singh Rai (@shankarsinghrai) March 18, 2021
à¤²à¥‡à¤•à¤¿à¤¨ à¤•à¤¹à¤¨à¤¾ à¤…à¤¤à¤¿à¤¶à¥à¤¯à¥‹à¤•à¥à¤¤à¤¿ à¤¨ à¤¹à¥‹à¤—à¥€,à¤•à¤¿ ' à¤¤à¥‡à¤°à¥€ à¤®à¤¿à¤Ÿà¥à¤Ÿà¥€' à¤¸à¤¾ à¤¦à¥‹à¤¬à¤¾à¤°à¤¾ à¤•à¥à¤› à¤¨à¤¹à¥€ à¤¹à¥‹à¤—à¤¾à¥¤
à¤‡à¤¤à¤¿à¤¹à¤¾à¤¸ à¤«à¤¿à¤° à¤–à¤¼à¥à¤¦ à¤•à¥‹ à¤¦à¥‹à¤¹à¤°à¤¾à¤¨à¥‡ à¤µà¤¾à¤²à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ˆ à¤à¥ˆà¤¯à¤¾— Dr.Wasif Quazi *( poet) (@quaziwasif) March 18, 2021
à¤‡à¤‚à¤¤à¤œà¤¼à¤¾à¤° à¤°à¤¹à¥‡à¤—à¤¾— Jitendra saini ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@sainijitendra00) March 19, 2021
Teri Mitti had featured in the 2019 movie Kesari, which traced the Battle of Saragarhi. The feat was achieved across YouTube through different versions. Manoj had conveyed his gratitude and stated that ‘100 crore tears’ had been shed through the song.
The other members of the team also had similar gestures.
à¤†à¤ªà¤¨à¥‡ à¤à¤¾à¤°à¤¤ à¤•à¥€ à¤®à¤¿à¤Ÿà¥à¤Ÿà¥€ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ 100 à¤•à¤°à¥‹à¤¡à¤¼ à¤†à¤à¤¸à¥‚ à¤¬à¥‹ à¤¦à¤¿à¤ à¤¹à¥ˆà¤‚. à¤…à¤¬ à¤¯à¥‡ à¤§à¤°à¤¤à¥€ à¤†à¤¨à¥‡ à¤µà¤¾à¤²à¥€ à¤•à¤ˆ à¤¸à¤¦à¤¿à¤¯à¥‹à¤‚ à¤¤à¤• à¤µà¥€à¤° à¤ªà¥ˆà¤¦à¤¾ à¤•à¤°à¤¤à¥€ à¤°à¤¹à¥‡à¤—à¥€. #TeriMitti hits 1 billion Mark. Thankyou.@akshaykumar @ParineetiChopra @SinghAnurag79 @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @BPraak @ArkoPravo19 @AzeemRdayani @DharmaMovies pic.twitter.com/6jQ5ZWfzuF— Manoj Muntashir (@manojmuntashir) March 16, 2021
Apart from the success online, the track was also performed at events by defence forces, and Armymen's videos singing the song have also gone viral.
Meanwhile, Satyameva Jayate 2 has been announced for a release on the occasion of Eid, on May 13. The first look poster of the movie featured John Abraham in different get-ups in an action-packed visual. The movie directed by Milap Zaveri and backed by T-Series. The movie also stars Divya Khosla Kumar.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.