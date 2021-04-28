Asees Kaur Shares Her 'fitness In Lockdown' Mantra, Gives Tips For Home Workout

Popular singer Asees Kaur, who gave three back-to-back hits in April 2021, opened up about maintaining her physical and mental health with yoga and meditation during the Coronavirus-triggered lockdown in an exclusive interview with Republic World. Interestingly, while giving a brief sneak peek into her fitness regime, Asees also shared a few tips for her fans, who are planning to kick start working out at home. She also shared the details of accounts she follows on social media for her good health.

Asees Kaur on managing fitness during lockdown

While sharing her fitness regime, the 32-year-old singer said,

"I feel right now, because of this lockdown happening again, we can't go outside and gyms are already shut. So for our own benefit, we should definitely work out a little bit from home and I am doing my own. Taking all these sessions online, I might consider teaching online. I'm doing squats, weight training, and yoga alternatively, like, one day I do yoga, and then other days I do weight training. So I really take care of my health; it is important for immunity also."

She also revealed that she preferred to practice yoga and meditation. Further, the Galat singer quickly added,

"Yoga is very important. And meditation is very important for mental health. It keeps you calm, makes you focus. So I really take good care of myself. And I always, always urge people to do a little bit of workout; at least four days a week. There are also some very amazing amount of workouts to try. If you're not a weight person, you can just go ahead and do meditation or yoga, whatever makes you feel happy."

Speaking on the same, she added, "I really like this meditation kinds of exercise because mentally I am always working. Like all the time there are hundreds of things going-on in my head. I am sitting calm but ten things are in my head like I have to do this and that. So, amid all the chaos, I really need something to calm me down. So I prefer the yoga and meditation."

As mentioned above, adding the details of accounts she followed, the Pani Di Gal singer asserted,

"I follow 'fitness with Pranit'. And I follow Dr. Siddhant Bhargava. These guys really helped me to be in shape. And their stories, their reel, Instagram posts are really inspiring."

She then added,

"There are a lot of YouTube accounts that people can follow and it depends on their comfort level or their choice. If they are a yoga person, they should follow a yoga account. And right now people are really encouraging on Instagram or on YouTube to do workouts from the comfort of home."

Interestingly, when asked if she preferred to perform the workout at home, the Panghat singer said, "I only did it in lockdown because otherwise, I have a very busy schedule. And normally I go to the gym and do my workout."