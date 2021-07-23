Asees Kaur Talks About Evolution Of Music Industry; Says 'feel Glad To Be A Part Of It'

Popular singer Asees Kaur feels the music industry has changed with time due to the new technologies. Recently, in an interview with the Hindustan Times, the singer behind the hit songs Akh Lad Jaave and Jaan Ban Gye talked about the evolution in the music industry over the past years. Asees revealed that while adapting the changes, the quality of music has not suffered at all. She added that she is happy with the way independent music has advanced since the past several years.

Panghat singer Asees Kaur is "glad" to be a part of Youth centric music

In an interview with the Outlet, Asees Kaur talked about how the music industry has evolved and yet have not compromised on the quality of music. She said earlier the playback singers used to record songs with analogue system but, now everything has been digitised. Kaur added that now they have the liberty of singing just a line or going for retakes if the singer or composer wishes to rework on a part of the song.

The Jaan Ban Gye singer said that such things are "easily possible" today and that is "a boon for every one". She highlighted that music production has undergone a "big change" and "youth centric music is the focus". Kaur stated that she is glad to be a part of it.

Asees Kaur feels while adapting all the progressing changes, the quality of music "hasn't suffered at all" and in fact, has succeeded. The 32-year-old continued that the people in the music industry are "rigorously working upon this" and being in a creative industry, they just cannot compromise on the quality of music ever. She also revealed that she is "happy" with the progress in independent music and claimed that it is in its "best phase" over the last several years.

Kaur called it "fulfilling" to be living in the current phase and as a musician, she always wished that their independent work must also be acknowledged. She is glad that it is happening all thanks to the technology and better connectivity with social media platforms. Speaking about her future projects, Asees informed that her latest Punjabi single titled Jhooti will be followed by a "very special song" as she has attempted a new genre that will surprise her fans.

Adding to that, Kaur said that she has sung several playback songs for films which will release as the films are back on track. She concluded her conversation by praising her team in the ongoing reality television show, Indian Pro Music League. Kaur said that she is "thrilled" as her team reaches the top four in the contest.

Moreover, Asees Kaur participated in several singing contests such as Indian Idol and Awaz Punjab Di. She aspired to become a playback singer at a young age. The list of popular Asees Kaur songs includes Dildara Reprise, Ve Maahi, Makhna, Bandeya Re Bandeya, Tere Bin, Bolna among others.

IMAGE: ASEES KAUR FACEBOOK

