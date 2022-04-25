Late singer Lata Mangeshkar who had belted a plethora of songs in her illustrious career, is remembered by fans even today. The singer who left for her heavenly abode last year due to multiple organ failures was always known for her staunch principles that made her a prolific singer. Recently the entire family of the singer instituted the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award ceremony in honour and memory of Late Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar.

During the felicitation ceremony where PM Modi was honoured with the award, Lata's sister-veteran singer Asha Bhosle shared several unheard stories about her sister. The singer who was left emotional while recalling the old memories revealed certain inspiring stories that showed how the late legendary singer was a woman of substance who stood by her passion and principles.

Asha Bhosle reveals unheard story about late sister Lata Mangeshkar

While addressing the people, according to ANI, in her emotional speech, Asha recalled how Lata had once worked despite suffering from a 104-degree fever. Lata Mangeshkar died at the age of 92 on February 6, following multiple organ failures. After starting her career in 1942 at the age of 13, she worked in the industry for more than seven decades.

While sharing the story with the spectators present in the Shanmukhanand Hall (where the event took place), the 88-year-old singer said, "Woh bhaut jaldi kaam pe lag gayi..ek baar ki baat hai Lata didi ko 104 bukhar hua tha. Maa ne unse kaha ki aaj shooting pe mat jaa tabiyat theek nahin…. par didi ne kaha nhi maa mujhe jana padega aur woh itne tapte bukhar me bhi gayi aur kaam kiya…Uska kaam tha us time pari banke upar se latakte hue gaana gaana tha… kitna kasht karna padta hai ek artist ko aur usne woh kia (She started working very young. I remember once she had a 104 fever, maa told her to not go for shooting as her health is not okay, but didi refused and went for the shoot. How much trouble one has to do as an artist and she did that.)"

During her speech, Asha confessed another unheard story about the late singer was that once Lata even refused to sing at a wedding where the ticket prices were quite high.

IMAGE: Instagram/asha.bhosle