Asha Bhosle Visits Lata Mangeshkar In Hospital, Says 'responding Well To Treatment'

As veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar's health condition deteriorated again while she was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital, her sister, Asha Bhosle, rushed to the hospital to meet Lata. Asha, while speaking to reporters, informed that the Bharat Ratna recipient is now stable and is responding to treatment. She added that many prayers are with the legendary singer.

The 'Queen of Melody' continues to be in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Dr Pratit Samdani, who is treating her at the hospital said. He informed that Lata Mangeshkar continues to be under aggressive therapy and is tolerating the procedures well at the moment, ANI reported.

Earlier it was informed that the iconic singer's health had deteriorated as she is undergoing treatment for COVID-19, which has been underway for over three weeks now. Dr Pratit Samdani said Lata Mangeshkar was critical and was put back on the ventilator. He added that she would continue to be in the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital, under the observation of doctors.

Dr Samdani of the Breach Candy Hospital has been sharing regular updates about the Bharat Ratna-winner's health. Fans and celebrities of the film fraternity have been praying for the Luka Chuppi artist's health since her hospitalisation.

According to source, Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal also reached Breach Candy hospital. He said, "Whole country is praying for her to get healthy. We all are concerned. We wish a speedy recovery and I pray to the almighty that she returns home healthy."

