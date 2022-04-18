Asha Bhosle's Son Anand Hospitalised In Dubai, Family Prays For Recovery: Report

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle and her entire family is going through a rough patch due to her son’s ill health. The singer has been quite unfortunate when it comes to her children. Asha lost her daughter Varsha in 2012 under very tragic circumstances. In 2015, she lost her elder son Hemant and now her only surviving child, son Anand is unwell.

Anand who is in Dubai has been hospitalised due to ill health. According to Bollywood Hungama, a member of the family informs on condition of anonymity that Asha Bhosle has taken Anand’s sudden illness very badly. The family member told the leading portal that Anand is her only surviving progeny and she is very attached to him. She is also very close to Anand’s daughter Zanai and has been personally promoting her as a singer and actor to various prominent filmmakers.

Asha Bhosle's son admitted in Dubai Hospital

Currently, owing to the ill health of her son, the entire family is praying for Anand’s recovery. Various tests are now being done at a hospital in Dubai to ascertain the nature of Anand’s illness.

For the unknown, Asha’s daughter Varsha was a talented journalist but troubled by her distinguished ancestry. She allegedly shot herself in the living room of her own home on Peddar Road in Mumbai. Thereafter, Ashaji left her home and moved in with her son. In 2015, she lost her elder son Hemant, a promising music director, to cancer.

According to various media reports, Anand Bhosle was first admitted to the ICU, but he is now in a room as he recovers. The incident has sent the family members of Bhosle and Mangeshkars in a big scare, and they have been calling up Asha Bhosle every day to enquire about Anand's health status. Several media reports also claim that the veteran singer was in Dubai only when her son fell down and got hospitalised



