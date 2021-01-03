Ashanti announces she and family are free of COVID-19

Singer-songwriter Ashanti says she and her parents have recovered from coronavirus.



The 40-year-old singer, best known for songs like "Foolish" and "Happy", shared her health update on Instagram on Saturday.



"Starting off the new year Amazing and Covid free!!! Got my negative results back 2 days ago! Happy New Year y'all.



My parents and I got our negative results back right in time to start off the New Year healthy, happy & loved. Wishing y'all an Amazing 202WON," Ashanti wrote.



The singer had opened up about her COVID-19 diagnosis in December, following which webcast series Verzuz postponed its much-anticipated battle between the Grammy-winning singer and Keyshia Cole.



The broadcast is now scheduled to take place on January 9, 2021.

Image credit: AP

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.