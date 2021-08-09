ATEEZ's Mingi Turns 22: Here Are Some Lesser Known Facts About Atiny's Beloved Mingi

Quick links:
IMAGE- ATEEZ'S INSTAGRAM
Touted as one of the rapidly rising stars of the South Koren music industry, ATEEZ has almost established itself as the top-idol boyband in Kpop. The group is celebrating its unofficial maknae (youngest member) Mingi's 22nd birthday. Known for his fierce charisma on stage and savage rapping skills, the birthday boy received a plethora of love and wishes from fans across the globe. On the occasion of his birthday, check out some of the lesser-known facts about Mingi.
The 22-year-old actor's real name is Song Min-Gi. Born in Incheon, South Korea on August 9, 1999, Mingi started his career as a trainee in 2017 under KQ Entertainment and auditioned for their reality show titled MIXNINE and ranked 23rd in the show before getting eliminated. The singer later debuted on October 24, 2018, in KQ Entertainment's eight-member boy band ATEEZ as the main rapper and dancer.
Debuted in October 2018, the group consists of eight members namely Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung, and Jongho. The second eldest member Hongjoong is the leader of the band. The group has so far delivered several top charting hits like Dazzling Light, FEVER, Sunrise, Treasure, and Wonderlust.
(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.