ATEEZ's Mingi Turns 22: Here Are Some Lesser Known Facts About Atiny's Beloved Mingi

Touted as one of the rapidly rising stars of the South Koren music industry, ATEEZ has almost established itself as the top-idol boyband in Kpop. The group is celebrating its unofficial maknae (youngest member) Mingi's 22nd birthday. Known for his fierce charisma on stage and savage rapping skills, the birthday boy received a plethora of love and wishes from fans across the globe. On the occasion of his birthday, check out some of the lesser-known facts about Mingi.

Who is Mingi from ATEEZ?

The 22-year-old actor's real name is Song Min-Gi. Born in Incheon, South Korea on August 9, 1999, Mingi started his career as a trainee in 2017 under KQ Entertainment and auditioned for their reality show titled MIXNINE and ranked 23rd in the show before getting eliminated. The singer later debuted on October 24, 2018, in KQ Entertainment's eight-member boy band ATEEZ as the main rapper and dancer.

ATEEZ Mingi lesser-known facts

The young singer is one of the most popular members of the group thanks to his talent and good looks. However, the singer has a lookalike idol, iKON's Bobby who is also a talented rapper. The singer is greatly inspired by Kpop veteran Jay Park and Rain. He revealed he admires Jay Park for his ability to have fun with music. Mingi and his bandmate Yunho attended Seungri’s Dance Academy together. The academy belongs to Kpop frontrunner BigBang's member Seungri. After being asked about his special talent, the singer once revealed that sleeping is his unique talent. The young singer is also scared of bugs. The ATEEZ members once revealed that Song Min-Gi is the most cowardly one out of all. The 22-year-old is also a talented writer and composer as, along with leader Hongjoong, Mingi penned almost all the bangers for ATEEZ.

More on ATEEZ

Debuted in October 2018, the group consists of eight members namely Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung, and Jongho. The second eldest member Hongjoong is the leader of the band. The group has so far delivered several top charting hits like Dazzling Light, FEVER, Sunrise, Treasure, and Wonderlust.

