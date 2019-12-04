Atif Aslam: Here Is A List Of Some Of The Soulful Romantic Hits By The Singer

Atif Aslam is a singer, an actor and the man who mesmerised the nation with his soul-stirring voice. Be it a romantic, peppy or classic songs, the singer has a fan following. Born and raised in Wazirabad, Pakistan, his first single Aadat, went on to become an overnight sensation. Soon, he recorded his first album Jal Pari and made his debut in Bollywood with the song Woh Lamhe in 2005. What followed thereafter were back-to-back hits, concerts and rising stardom. The 36-year-old musician was honoured with Tamgha-e-Imtiaz Award by the Government of Pakistan which is the fourth-highest award of excellence in Pakistan. Here are some of the best songs of Atif Aslam that you should listen to.

ALSO READ: Atif Aslam’s Voice From A Song In Salman Khan-produced ‘Notebook’ Dropped

Aadat (Kalyug)

The song is from the film which features Kunal Khemmu, Smilie Suri and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. The song has had many remakes upbeat ones, acoustic versions but nothing beats the original. Reportedly, many scenes and basic plot of the movie is inspired by the 1999 Hollywood movie 8mm.

Woh Lamhe (Zeher)

This soulful song by Atif Aslam is from the movie Zeher which has Emraan Hashmi and Shamita Shetty in the lead roles. The movie is a remake of Denzel Washington-starrer Hollywood flick Out of Time which was released in 2003. Here is a video.

Tu Jaane Na (Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani)

The track from Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani gave us Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif as a couple (the two started dating afterwards). The film also gave a number of love songs that are crush songs and break up songs too such as Aa Jao Meri Tamanna and Tera Hone Laga Hoon. The most hit among them is definitely Tu Jaane Na.

ALSO READ: WATCH: 'Dekhte Dekhte'' Is A Soulful Romantic Number By Atif Aslam From 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu'

O Saathi (Baaghi 2)

This rebel dance track is from Baghi 2. The track has layered melodies that help you dance to it but the lyrics still melt your heart. The film was a sequel of 2016 release Baaghi which features Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.

Dil Diyan Gallan (Tiger Zinda Hai)

This is from one of Bollywood’s recent soundtracks. Tiger Zinda Hai spills out its heart with Dil Diyan Gallan. We were loving Bollywood’s recent wave of Punjabi music. Atif’s soft voice created a mellow track, unlike the usual Punjabi upbeat single we are accustomed to.

ALSO READ: 'Namaste England' Releases Soulful Romantic Track 'Tere Liye' By Atif Aslam

ALSO READ: Atif Aslam Hits Back At Trolls After He Reportedly Sang An Indian Song During A Pakistani Independence Day Function

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.