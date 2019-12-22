Atif Aslam Welcomes Second Child With Wife, Shares The First Picture Of Newborn

Singer Atif Aslam and his wife Sara Bharwana recently welcomed their second child. On that note, the popular singer took to social media to share the news with the audience. Posting a picture of the baby, he introduced the baby as 'new arrival'. Atif wrote on Instagram, "Ladies and gentlemen our NEW arrival Alhamdulilah. Both mother and baby are fine. Keep us in your prayers and don’t forget to say Mashallah#atifaslam." And while we don't know much about the baby's gender, one thing is sure that it is too cute for words. In the picture, shared by the singer, the newborn can be seen sleeping soundly hugging a big stuff toy.

Singer shares first picture:

Atif Aslam is a singer, an actor and the man who mesmerized the nation with his soul-stirring voice. Be it a romantic, peppy or classic songs, the singer has a fan following. Born and raised in Wazirabad, Pakistan, his first single Aadat, went on to become an overnight sensation. Soon, he recorded his first album Jal Pari and made his debut in Bollywood with the song Woh Lamhe in 2005. What followed thereafter were back-to-back hits, concerts, and rising stardom. The 36-year-old musician was honored with Tamgha-e-Imtiaz Award by the Government of Pakistan which is the fourth-highest award of excellence in Pakistan.

Composer Vipin Patwa says singer Atif Aslam is a very seasoned artiste and hopes to continue working with him. After Sehmi hai dhadkan, the two have teamed up once again for a song, this time for "Auliya" from Rajshri Productions' movie "Hum Chaar".

"Atif Aslam is a very seasoned artiste. Atif knows his merits very well so, it is easy for us to work with an artist who is successful and extremely professional as well. He also gives his inputs which are very useful," Patwa said in a statement. He had recorded the song with the Pakistani singer in Dubai."I feel very privileged and honored to work with Atif Aslam who is one of the most successful singers of our time," said the composer.

