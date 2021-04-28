Avril Lavigne And Mod Sun's Dinner Night Pictures Go Viral Amid Dating Rumours

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun are currently ruling a part of the music industry. The couple dropped a video for their acoustic version of the duet Flames, which will be releasing in Mod Sun’s upcoming album Internet Killed the Rockstar Deluxe, which will be out on May 7. Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun are rumoured to be dating and their recent picture, from a dinner date went viral on the internet.

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun's dinner date photo goes viral

Avril and Mod Sun were seen in black and white ensembles respectively. Avril wore a black t-shirt and a pair of black leather pants. She paired her outfit with a black jacket and black boots. She carried a green handbag and also wore a black mask, to complete her attire. Meanwhile, Mod Sun was seen in a full-sleeve white t-shirt and white track pants. He paired his white ensembles with a pair of black boots. What caught the netizen’s attention was Mod Sun’s black mask on which the title of Mod’s upcoming album was printed. As reported by US Weekly, Avril Lavigne and Mod collaborated for their music video and are rumoured to be dating since then.

The rapper made their relationship official with a neck tattoo of Avril’s name. Earlier, Mod Sun has dated Tana Mongeau and Bella Throne. He had a wedding with Bella Throne but the couple did not opt for legal paperwork. Meanwhile, Avril Lavigne was married to Deryck Whibley in 2006 in California and they split up after three years. Later, she went on to date Brody Jenner and they stayed together for two years from 2010 to 2012. She later went on to tie the knot with Chad Kroeger in 2013 and they stayed together for two years. The couple had been working on their music album Flames for over two months and finally released the album in January this year. Later, the couple began dating in February and are spotted together on several occasions.

