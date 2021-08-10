After hinting at a possible collaboration with the internet sensation Sahdev Dirdo, rapper Badshah has now finally released the trailer of the much-awaited song Bachpan Ka Pyaar as well as announced a release date of Wednesday, August 11, 2021. In Badshah's version of the song, which took the netizens by storm, he will be collaborating with singer Aastha Gill and musician Rico as he partners with Sahdev. Taking to his Instagram, Badshah released a short clip of the song in which the artists can be seen jamming to the lyrics, with a funky, colourful background having Hindi alphabets all over. The singer captioned it "Ab poora suno”.

Badshah to drop Bachpan Ka Pyaar on August 11

Sahdev Dirdo, whose music invention has taken the digital world by frenzy, has become a social media sensation with the know-who of the industry and other notable celebrities humming to his jam. Among other notable milestones, the 10-year-old boy, who hails from Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district, has also been felicitated by Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel. Reportedly, the song, which gained momentum 2 years later, was originally shot in 2019 in the boy’s classroom and recorded by his teacher. Earlier this month, the singer also posted a picture with Sahdev, where he can be seen standing next to Bachpan Ka Pyar singer and flashing a bright smile as the duo posed for the camera.

Bachpan Ka Pyar fever hits Bollywood celebs

The song has been trending like wildfire as even celebrities like Anushka Sharma have been caught jamming and having 'sleepless nights' due to constant reruns of the song in her mind. The actor took to her Instagram to share a hilarious meme, according to which she is having a hard time getting a peaceful sleep due to the incessant replay of the Bahcpan Ka Pyar song in her mind. She shared the meme with a couple of laughing emojis.

Comedian Bharti Singh also took to her Instagram to share a hilarious video with Sudesh Lehri and Abhishek Krushna writing, 'back with the bang.. always fun with bachpan ka pyaar 😜🤪#tkss #bhartisingh'. Yeh Hai Chahatein's Abrar Qazi also hopped on the trend with his own rendition. Even actor Aparshakti Khurana and Dhanashree Verma Chahal hopped onto the song in their own style. The duo gave a power-packed performance of Bhangra in sync with the Punjabi remix of Bachpan Ka Pyar song.

The audio is showing no signs of slowing down as more and more celebrities can be seen jumping on the trending bandwagon.

(IMAGE: BADBOYBADSHA/INSTA)

