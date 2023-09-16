Badshah Reveals This AR Rahman's Song Helped Him Overcome Difficult Times

Rapper Badshah, who serves as a judge on the talent reality show 'India's Got Talent' Season 10, shared that Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman's song 'Piya Haji Ali' helped him navigate through the difficult times in his life.

This weekend, the contestants will not only impress the judges - Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Badshah, and Kirron Kher, but also leave social media influencer-actor Kusha Kapila in awe of their impressive acts, as she graces the show to promote her upcoming film ‘Sukhee’.

Farhan Sabir Live from Delhi, known for remarkable vocal prowess, performs a soulful rendition of 'Piya Haji Ali', a timeless composition that will touch the hearts of one and all.

Awestruck with the performance, Badshah says: "This song holds a lot of significance for me. I was going through a very tough time when I first heard this song. And now, whenever I am going through a hard phase, I listen to this song. It's as if there's a connection between me and this song and A.R. Rahman sir's voice has a profound impact. I feel like his voice has pulled me out of those things through this song."

"I was telling ma'am (Kirron Kher) that there was nothing missing in your performance, but this song is very special. Farhan, you are one of my favourite singers, and I hold you in high regard. The way you sing, the way you hit those high notes, it's extraordinary. When you sing, it feels like actual waves and the way you flow with the tone is amazing. I won't call it waves or frequency; I'll call it the "tarang" that you create when you sing," he adds.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra says: "Farhan, whenever you sing, you deliver an amazing performance, and today, after a point, I stopped judging you. I felt that you were not singing for us but rather connected to him (God). When you opened your eyes, I was there in that moment with you. This is what true talent is when you transcend words. Your talent deserves my utmost respect."

Furthermore, Shilpa, who was emotional by Farhan's performance, goes on the stage to hug him and appreciate his performance.

Adding to the compliments, guest Kusha Kapila says: "I don't consider myself big enough to judge your performance. Clearly, your connection to art through your music is very spiritual and personal. I consider myself fortunate to have witnessed your performance, and you sang beautifully. It was a very happy experience for me."

'India's Got Talent 10' airs on Saturday and Sunday on Sony Entertainment Television.