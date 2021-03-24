Badshah Shares Photos With Youtuber Gaurav Taneja; Fans Say "drop New Music"

Rapper and singer Badshah recently treated fans to a picture of himself with famous Youtuber Gaurav Taneja. Gaurav Taneja is an Indian pilot and fitness coach from Delhi. Take a look at Badshan and Gaurav Taneja's photo here.

Badshah's latest photos with YouTuber Gaurav Taneja

Badshah is quite active on Instagram and keeps his fans and followers updated about his upcoming projects. The rapper recently took to his Instagram to share two photos with Youtuber Gaurav Taneja. In the photos, the duo can be seen sitting and discussing something. The duo sported a casual look with Gaurav wearing a black t-shirt and green pants and Badshah with a blue and white oversized jacket and completed with look with huge black sunglasses. While sharing the photo, the rapper wrote "swipe right" in his captions.

Gaurav Taneja has his own Youtube Channel called Flying Beast where he uploads vlogs about his daily life. Gaurav Taneja's Youtube channel has over 5 million subscribers and each of his videos cross over 2-3 million views. He also has two other Youtube channels named FitMuscle Tv and Rashbhari Ke Papa, which have 1.88 million and 1.25 million subscribers respectively.

Friends and fans react to Badshah's photos with Gaurav Taneja

Gaurav Taneja commented on Badshah's post that he couldn't wait for their new song to be released. Fans quickly filled the comment section with fire and heart emojis. Most of the fans commented that the rapper should drop his new song. While one fan commented that they were excited about his upcoming release, another fan focused on the Youtuber and commented that the Flying Beast was his inspiration.

Badshah's new song with Shehnaaz Gill

Badshah's new song Fly featuring Shehnaaz Gill and Uchana Amit was recently released. The music video of the song has already crossed over 20 million views on Youtube. The video was shot in the snowy landscape of Kashmir. Badshah even shared pictures with Shehnaaz Gill from the sets of their song.

Badshah also shared a picture of himself sitting on top of a car. In the captions, the rapper wrote 'Soon' hinting at an upcoming project to his fans and followers.

Source: Badshah and Gaurav Taneja's Instagram

