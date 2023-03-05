Badshah Undergoes Massive Physical Transformation, Flaunts Ripped Physique In Viral Photo

Rapper-singer Badshah recently took to his social media handle to share a picture of his surprising physical transformation. His bare body picture impressed his fans. The Jugnu singer looked ripped as he flaunted his chiseled body while posing shirtless inside the gym. Seeing Badshah's dedication towards fitness, many of his followers got inspired.

The Paani Paani singer posted his photo on Instagram and captioned it, "Ya’ll should work on your pen game though". Many of his followers took to the comments section and flooded it with tons of praise. While, one comment read, "Earth Variant of Badshah", another user wrote, "Next song - 6 Pack Dila De".

When Badshah talked about the reason behind his physical transformation

Talking about Badshah's weight loss transformation, he previously mentioned that he had several reasons to lose weight. He further said that after the COVID-19 lockdown ended, he realised that he had no stamina to perform on stage. That is when he decided to work on himself and get fitter to actively perform on stage.

Badshah's professional life

The Let's Nacho singer has worked with several renowned rappers and singers like Yo Yo Honey Singh, Gippy Grewal, Aastha Gill, Diljit Dosanjh, Raftaar Singh, among others. Earlier, Badshah worked along with Honey Singh but in 2012, he went solo and launched his own song Kar Gayi Chull.

The track was later made part of Kapoor & Sons soundtrack. Not just that, but many of his compositions have featured in Bollywood movies over the years. His song DJ Waley Babu was a hit and ranked on top of the itunes charts in India the same day it was released. This song also crossed one million views within 24 hours on YouTube. His latest song is Players with singer Karan Aujla.