Baekhyun Rings In 29th Birthday; Fans Drop Wishes As He Leaves For Military Enlistment

On Baekhyun's birthday, fans drop wishes, images, and videos wishing the EXO member. They also hope for his safe return as he leaves for military training.

Baekhyun

IMAGE: BAEKHYUN'S INSTAGRAM


Vocalist and performer Baekhyun celebrates his 29th birthday today, on May 6. This is also a bittersweet moment for Baekhyun's fans as the EXO member will be officially enlisting in military training. The singer's fans and followers have been sharing 'Happy Birthday Baekhyun' wishes, pictures, and short videos, wishing the singer luck, while also hoping for his safe return. 

Fans wish EXO's Baekhyun on his 29th birthday

A K-pop fan dropped Baekhyun's pictures and captioned them as 'Happy birthday Baek and serve well on your enlistment'. She added that his fans will 'wait for him' and 'all EXO members to come back'. Another one also 'wished him good luck as he is enlisted in the military. A netizen called him 'an inspiration' with 'effortless beauty of his voice', and further called him 'the best artist of the generation'. Another netizen wished the EXO's main vocalist and further complimented his new look. She also hoped that the singer comes back safe and soon. 

Another fan shared Baekhyun's latest pictures describing his new look and called him 'cute' and further added 'serve well soldier Baekhyun'. She also added '#BaekhyunDay' in her tweet. A fan wrote that she is 'going to miss him' and further expressed her love for the South Korean singer. A netizen simply wished fans 'Happy Baekhyun Day' and dropped his picture. Another netizen tweeted 'Happy birthday and see you soon. Stay healthy'. 

It was only recently that Baekhyun took to his official Instagram handle and gave a glimpse of his new look. In the picture, he can be seen sporting a grey sweatshirt, pants, and a cap to cover his shaved head. Looking at the background of the wall, the picture seems to be clicked in a salon. He captioned the picture as, "D-1 I’ll go (serve) and return safely". His labelmates, Super Juniors' Yesung, and EXO member, Lay, also sent him good wishes for his military training and prayed for his safe return. 

Recently, the singer hosted a special birthday V-live broadcast for EXO-Ls on May 1, 2021, to spend quality time with his fans before he leaves for his military service. Baekhyun is the sixth EXO member to enlist in the military. Earlier, Xiumin and D.O. have already completed their military training while Chen, Suho, and Chanyeol are currently serving. 

