Bappi Lahiri Passes Away: Fans Mourn Demise Of The 'Disco King'

It was revealed recently that the iconic singer and music director, Bappi Lahiri passed away in the hospital today. Here's how the fans reacted to the news.

Bappi Lahiri no more

The iconic Indian singer, songwriter and music composer, Bappi Lahiri recently passed away. He was 69. As per PTI reports, the legendary singer's doctor at the Mumbai Hospital confirmed the news. It was further revealed that Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday but his health deteriorated on Tuesday after which his family called for a doctor to visit their home. The reports also revealed the reason behind the iconic singer's death stating that he passed away due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight. 


The moment the news about Bappi Lahiri's demise surfaced online, the fans expressed their shock on learning of his demise on social media. While many of them hoped for his soul to rest in peace, others expressed their grief on losing another legendary singer after Lata Mangeshkar. Some fans also remembered his unique style and disco music and stated that he and his music will be cherished forever. Here's how the fans reacted to the demise of Bappi Lahiri's demise.

Fans mourn the loss of another iconic singer, Bappi Lahiri

Bappi Lahiri's songs

Bappi Lahiri was among the notable singers and songwriters who managed to garner tons of love from the fans for the iconic songs created over the years in Bengali, Hindi, Tami, Telugu and other regional languages. Some of his noteworthy songs were in movies namely Armaan, Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki, Tohfa, Aaj Ka Arjun, Sharaabi, Namak Halaal and many more. 

