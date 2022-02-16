Bappi Lahiri's Daughter Rema Is 'feeling Miserable, Is In Bad State', Reveals Ila Arun

Legendary singer Bappi Lahiri, on Wednesday, passed away in a Mumbai hospital. He was admitted to CitiCare hospital in Juhu about a month ago. The legend died of OSA (Obstructive Sleep Apnea). The doctors at the CritiCare Hospital told PTI, "Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight."

'Bappi Da's daughter is in a bad state': Ila Arun

Many celebrities arrived to pay condolences to the family of the late singer. Meanwhile, singer-actor Ila Arun, sharing the details, said that Lahiri's daughter Rema Lahiri is in a bad state. During an interaction with ANI, outside Bappi Da's house, Ila said that Rema is in a very bad state, she is feeling miserable. She mentioned that she chose to speak to the media because Dada loved Press. Ila even thanked all of them on behalf of the late singer saying that Lahiri would have been extremely happy to see so many people.

Singer's last rites are to take place on Feb 17

The family members released a statement, which stated that the cremation will take place on February 17. The family is currently waiting for his son, Bappa, to arrive from the US. The singer is survived by two children, a son, Bappa Lahiri, and a daughter, Rema Lahiri. His son, who is married to action director Mahendra Verma's daughter Taneesha, will perform the last rites.

According to ANI, Mahendra Verma, who shares a deep bond with the singer, poured his love for the iconic singer. Paying his condolences, Verma recalled that despite battling several health-related issues, Bappi Lahiri would sit with all of his family members and make them laugh with his jokes.

More about Bappi Lahiri

The legendary singer became popular in the Bengali cinema by delivering major box office successes, including Asha O Bhalobasha, Amar Prem. Badnam and more, the singer also spread the magic of his voice in Bollywood. The singer gave soundtracks in several blockbusters such as Disco Dancer, Sharaabi, Saaheb, Wardat, and many more.

Image: Instagram/@llaarun/llaarun