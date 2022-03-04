The Disco King of India Bappi Lahiri’s demise was a great blow to the industry leaving all in a state of shock. The singer had passed away on February 15 at the age of 69. Now after almost 15 days of his death, his son Bappa took to Instagram and shared a throwback video while remembering the iconic star.



The video was of the late music director creating music with his toddler grandson which will leave all his fans teary-eyed. For the unversed, the singer passed away due to obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The renowned singer and music composer’s unfortunate demise left a void in the hearts of the fans which can never be filled.

Bappi Lahiri's son remembers his father with an old video

Reviving some old memories of the singer, his son Bappa shared a video of him composing music with Bappa's son Krishh using a tiffin box as a Tabla. The video has the I am a Disco Dancer singer creating a catchy beat using the box as a Tabla which also makes his adorable grandson super excited. The little one is then seen trying to imitate his legendary grandfather while beating the box to create music. The video is a true gem that shows the deep bond the singer had with his grandchild. While sharing the video, his son wrote, “The greatest gift I ever had came from God, and I call him Daddy. Jugalbandi With #krishh #bappilahiri,” along with a heart emoticon.



Several stars from the industry like Mika Singh, Sidhant Kapoor, Kavita Kaushik, and more offered their love to the video while praying for the family. Meanwhile, according to PTI, the ashes of ‌Bappi Lahiri were immersed in the river Hooghly, a distributary of the Ganges on March 3. His son Bappa Lahiri, wife Chitrani, and daughter Rima Lahiri took the ashes of the well-known music director and singer on its last journey on a boat from Kolkata's Outram Ghat and scattered it in the waters of the mighty river, 16 days after the Bollywood pop-music icon died. The family flew down from Mumbai earlier in the day and performed religious rituals amid chanting of `Mantras' (prayers) by a priest.



IMAGE: Instagram/bappa.b.lahiri