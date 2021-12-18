Barack Obama Shares Favourite Songs From 2021, List Includes Tracks By Lil Nas X, Cardi B

Former US president, Barrack Obama keeps sharing his recommendations on books, music and art at the end of each year. Recently he took to his Instagram handle to share the annual picks of some of his favourite songs and he treated his fans with his new playlist The songs rundown looks quite interesting and includes everything from Pop to Jazz.

Obama's favourite songs include:

The Only heartbreaker

I don't live here anymore

Tala tannam

Magnolia Blues

Witchoo

Formwela 10

Gold Chains

Broken Horses

Women

Pepas

Go down Deh

Freedom

It's way with me

Nobody

Night Flyer

Montero(call me by your name)



Expressing his love for music, Obama captioned the post as -"I have always enjoyed listening to a wide variety of music, so it’s no surprise that I listened to a little bit of everything this year. I hope you find a new artist or song to add to your own playlist".

A lot of songs from the list are quite popular among the people, including “Broken Horses,” by Brandi Carlile‘s. "Montero "(Call Me By Your Name by Lil Nas X‘s smash, “Freedom" by Jon Batiste, “Volvi” by Aventura and Bad Bunny, and lastly “Rumors” by Lizzo featuring Cardi B.

Barrack Obama and his impeccable taste in art

Former President of the United States, Barack Obama, every year, unveils some of his favourites and undoubtedly he gives his fans some great suggestions to look up to during the Christmas holidays.

A few days back he took to his social media handle and explained the importance of art and also revealed how it helped him sustain throughout the pandemic ;

"Over the next few days, I'll share my annual list of favorite books, music, and movies. Art always sustains and nourishes the soul. But for me, music and storytelling felt especially urgent during this pandemic year .A way to connect even when we were cooped up,"

Barack Obama, a few days back shared his favourite movies of 2021 that includes some classic musicals and dramas like West Side Story and The Power Of The Dog. Sharing his favourites Barrack revealed that as he enjoyed the powerful storytelling of the films, the fans should also give it a watch.

