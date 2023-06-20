Bebe Rexha Hit In The Face With Phone During Concert, Singer Says Doing 'good'

Singer Bebe Rexha, who was injured in the face after a man threw a cell phone at her during a concert in New York City, said she is doing well. According to entertainment magazine People, the accused named Nicolas Malvagna has been arrested in connection with the assault. Rexha was knocked to the ground during her Sunday night show at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in lower Manhattan. The phone hit the 33-year-old singer on the forehead in the middle of a song, splitting her eyebrow and requiring stitches.

She was escorted off the stage and treated by a medical team at the venue, as seen in footage fans shared on Twitter. The "Say My Name" singer shared a selfie of her stitches and a black eye on her official Instagram account.

"I'm good," Rexha wrote in a nod to both her health and her latest song. Malvagna of Manalapan, New Jersey, is accused of throwing the phone. The 27-year-old was arrested at the venue and charged with felony assault for using his cell phone as a weapon, according to the New York Police Department (NYPD).

Police confirmed Rexha was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition. Rexha is on her 'Best F*n Night of My Live Tour' to support her new album, 'Bebe', with a show scheduled in Philadelphia on Tuesday.