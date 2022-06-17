Beyonce Announces New Song 'Renaissance' After 6 Years, Excited Fans Say 'Queen Is Coming'

After a gap of almost six years, songwriter-singer Beyonce is all set to return with a new song titled Renaissance. Though the singer has not yet posted anything about the same, however, her cryptic Twitter bio reads, "act I Renaissance". The news left frenzied fans curious as they took to social media to revel in their excitement.

Audio streaming giant Spotify and Apple also posted artwork for the record while revealing the release date which is July 29. "The countdown has officially begun. Beyoncé's back July 29 #RENAISSANCE," the tweet by the official Spotify Twitter handle. For the unversed, the singer had last surprised fans with her studio album Lemonade in 2016.

The countdown has officially begun. Beyoncé's back July 29 #RENAISSANCE pic.twitter.com/BckUCIFbIC — Spotify (@Spotify) June 16, 2022

Fans react to Beyonce's new song announcement

Fans had anticipated news from the Grammy Award winner and started sharing their excitement while trending 'Beyonce is Coming.' One of the users could not control his excitement and wrote, "SO BEYONCÉ IS COMING BACK TO GIVE US A 16 SONG ALBUM NEXT MONTH." Another Twitter user shared a hilarious meme of a woman screaming out of excitement and commented, "BEYONCÉ IS COMING JULY 29TH THIS IS NOT A DRILL." A third user chimed in and wrote, "the entire music industry finding out that beyoncé is coming back," while another echoed similar sentiments and hilariously joked "me texting all my asleep friends beyoncé is coming."

me texting all my asleep friends beyoncé is coming pic.twitter.com/oswdoVlvnz — ❦ (@beysmanii) June 16, 2022

the entire music industry finding out that beyoncé is coming back pic.twitter.com/CVoy7u6IHg — tj 15 days (@crazytoqether) June 16, 2022

SO BEYONCÉ IS COMING BACK TO GIVE US A 16 SONG ALBUM NEXT MONTH. #Renaissance pic.twitter.com/Bkoj9T2sb5 — RCE (@moreofmaur) June 16, 2022

Can’t wait for all the upcoming collabs! Just thinking Beyoncé x Jimin hehe. Queen is coming back soon right? 😉 — friedchicken⁷ ☺️ ᵖʳᵒᵒᶠ (@awaketill3) June 17, 2022

Though the singer might have not released any solo tracks in the last few years, however, she has collaborated with other artists in recent years, including rapper Megan Thee Stallion, as well as curated the soundtrack album for the 2019 remake of The Lion King. The new announcement comes after the singer had deleted her profile picture from social media accounts, leaving all her fans concerned and worried about the sudden move.

Meanwhile, ahead of the 49th annual edition of the prestigious Daytime Emmy Awards, the organisers had released the names of the nominees that depicted how the 40-year-old star received her first-ever Emmy nod for her Talks With Mama Tina Theme Song. Other songs in the same category include Grateful For It All, The Young and the Restless, CBS, Next To You, The Young and the Restless, CBS and Talks With Mama Tina, and Facebook Watch.



IMAGE: Instagram/beyonce