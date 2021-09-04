Beyonce Birthday Special: From Destiny's Child To The Lion King The Gift, Check Top Songs

The prominent American singer Beyonce has given some major hit songs that are very popular among her fans across the world. The global icon Beyonce, who has over 204 million followers on Instagram, has created several new records with her songs and she has dominated charts for several years. On the occasion of Beyonce's 40th birthday, here is a list of top songs that would be a real delight for your ears.

Beyonce's career and major hit songs

The singer Beyonce began her journey in the music industry quite early and so far she has released six studio albums, five EPs, one soundtrack album, five live albums, three compilation albums, two karaoke albums, and 80 singles. She started her singing career with the group name Destiny’s Child in 1997. After this, she took a break from singing as she started trying her hands in acting in films. In 2003, she came back to singing and gave some major hits when it comes to films and some big hit songs when it comes to music. Later in 2008, she got married to rapper Jay – Z. The couple share three children named Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir.

Check out the list of top songs by one and only Beyonce!

Formation

Released in 2016, this song is a part of her sixth studio album, Lemonade and was written by Beyoncé, Mike WiLL Made-It, Swae Lee, and Pluss. The song was a huge hit as, through this song, the artist celebrated her culture and identity as a Black woman. This song also became a protest song and was later adopted as an anthem by the Black Lives Matter movement.



Crazy in Love

This song was released by Beyonce in 2003 in her solo studio album, Dangerously in Love. The song featured her then-boyfriend Jay-Z who was the co-writer and composer of the song with Beyonce in collaboration with Rich Harrison and Eugene Record.



Get Me Bodied

Beyonce recorded this song for her second studio album, B’Day released in 2006. It was written by a team of some of the prolific musicians namely Beyoncé, Makeba Riddick, Angela Beyince, Kasseem "Swizz Beatz" Dean, Sean Garrett, and Solange Knowles. The song was a huge hit among the fans and the video was also nominated for Video of the Year at the 2007 VH1 Soul Vibe Awards.



Love on Top

This song is a part of Beyonce fourth studio album named 4, released in 2011. The artist’s voice and the musical composition was received well by the fans and the critics. She even won a Grammy Award for Best Traditional R&B Performance for this song at the 55th ceremony.



Black Parade

It was a charity single by the artist which was released in 2020 to pay a tribute to George Floyd. The song received critical acclaim and Beyonce’s performance in the song was highly appreciated. The song was nominated at numerous prestigious awards and even won under a few categories.



Irreplaceable

This song was one of the most successful songs of 2007 in the US and remained at the number 1 position for over 10 weeks.

Partition

The artist recorded this song for her fifth studio album and was released in 2013. Justin Timberlake, Timbaland, Mike Dean, M.I.A, Jerome "J-Roc" Harmon, Dwane "Key Wane" Weir co-wrote and co-produced the song with Beyonce. The song was a massive hit among the audience and it also peaked at no. 23 at the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Here’s a list of some of her other popular numbers:

Take a look Run the World

XO

Mood 4 Eva

Haunted

Daddy Lessons

Countdown

Sorry

Best Thing I’ve Never Had

Halo

***Flawless

