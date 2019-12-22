Beyonce: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The Singer's Family Members

Popular across the world for her singing finesse Beyonce Giselle Knowles Carter has aced the industry with her talent. She has not only made her mark in the United States but also ruled the globe with her voice. Beyonce embarked her career at a tender age of nine years, where she received several accolades for her performances.

Here’s all about the singer’s family members.

Beyonce’s Parents

She was born to Mathew Knowles and Tina Knowles, who later got divorced. Beyonce’s father is a renowned business and talent manager. He managed his daughter’s Destiny’s Child which went on to win Grammy Awards. Her mother runs her clothing line. Furthermore, Tina also published a book on the impact of fashion on the success of Destiny’s Child.

Beyonce’s Siblings

Solange Knowles is more popular as a songwriter than a singer. She has written music for Destiny’s Child featuring Beyonce. Solange was married to Daniel Smith and gave birth to Daniel Jules Smith. The American singer has also been featured in several minor roles.

Beyonce’s Husband

She got married to popular rapper Jay-Z in 2008. They are parents to three beautiful children. Beyonce and Jay-Z have been featured in several music videos including ‘03 Bonnie & Clyde and The Blueprint 2: The Gift and the Curse.

