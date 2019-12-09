Beyonce Teases The IVY PARK Gender-neutral Collection On Instagram, Ahead Of Launch

Beyonce is an American singer, songwriter and actor, who is also known for her activewear brand, Ivy Park. Recently, the singer took to Instagram and teased the latest gender-neutral collection by Beyonce Ivy Park to the fans. Here is a sneak-peek into the newest lineup of products from Ivy Park by Beyonce:

Beyonce Ivy Park Gender Neutral collection

Recently, Beyonce took to Instagram and shared a series of posts highlighting the latest collection by Beyonce Ivy Park. In the posts, the singer-songwriter has displayed a few of the items from the newest collection that will be unveiled on January 18, 2020. The latest products from Beyonce Ivy Park are known to be gender-neutral and can be sported by anyone.

In the photograph, Beyonce is seen sporting Ivy Park with the help of braiding beads on her hair. She has used the picture to tease the launch of the newest product lineup by the activewear brand. She has captioned the image saying IVY PARK January 18, which might be the supposed date for the official unveiling of the products.

In this image, Beyonce is highlighting her earrings. The earrings feature the IVY PARK branding and seem to be made of gold. In the picture, she is also sporting an IVY PARK ring, which is a gold inscribed IVY PARK ring.

In the picture, Beyonce has been captured with a close-up on the smile. She can be seen carrying a Beyonce IVY PARK inscription between the teeth. The IVY PARK inscription also made of gold.

What is IVY PARK?

Beyonce IVY PARK is an activewear and jewellery brand founded by Beyonce. Beyonce IVY PARK launched in 2016 and is jointly ventured by Topshop. Beyonce IVY PARK and Topshop venture was officially announced in 2014.

