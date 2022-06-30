Big Hit Music Issues Statement On Legal Action Against Violation Of BTS & TXT’s Rights

Big Hit Music, which manages famous bands like BTS and TXT, has issued a statement on the protection of the rights of their artistes. The agency is known for its promptness in dismissing false rumours circulating around social media that defames their stars and for taking legal action against the miscreants. On June 29, Big Hit Music released a statement regarding the legal action taken against violation of BTS and TXT’s rights.

Big Hit Music Releases Statement for the Protection of BTS’ Legal Rights

As per a report by Soompi, Big Hit Music issued a statement to protect their artistes against false and baseless allegations, defamation, personal attack, sexual harassment, surfacing of maliciously edited photos and more. The company is taking strong action against those who violated the band’s rights, by tracking the miscreants through their own monitoring devices and help from fans.

Read in detail what Big Hit Music had to say addressing this:

“Hello.

This is Big Hit Music. Our company regularly initiates legal proceedings against perpetrators of malicious activities related to BTS, including defamation, personal attacks, sexual harassment, the spread of groundless information, and ill-intentioned criticism. We would like to provide an update on these activities. We have recently filed additional criminal complaints against postings with personal attacks and defamation using new information provided by fans as well as collected through our monitoring initiatives.

One poster uploaded postings containing insults against the artist using dozens of different IP addresses on DC Inside and we have been monitoring these types of malicious postings and filed criminal complaints against the poster for all the postings with malicious comments. Moreover, we have found more defamation postings with extremely malicious and delusional content and initiated legal proceedings against the posters. The complaint we have filed includes platforms not mentioned in this notice and we would also like to inform you that we cannot reveal every detail of the content of the complaint to ensure a proper investigation. Big Hit regularly collects information on malicious postings regarding BTS, reports them to the authorities and files criminal complaints. The accused of an ongoing investigation recently attempted to settle the case but there will be no settlement nor leniency. We would like to stress that we will continue to initiate strict measures to ensure that these malicious acts are not repeated, and our policy of no settlement and no leniency remains in effect. Reports from our fans are very helpful in responding to such activities. We ask that you make continued use of our hotline (protect@bighitmusic.co.kr) to report any cases of abuse. We will continue to work to ensure that the rights of our artists are fully protected.

Thank you.”

Big Hit Music’s Statement For the Legal Action Against TXT’s Rights Violators

TXT, who have been busy with the release of their album Minisode 2: Thursday’s Child, have also been victims of defamation and malicious online content.

Their agency Big Hit Music have taken legal action to protect TXT’s rights as well and released a statement on the same day they released one for BTS. The company used the same statements for the both the groups, but additionally added, "We filed criminal complaints against malicious postings on social media, online communities and DC Inside, including the video clip which maliciously edited artists’ voices on YouTube, which is also a violation of the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network."

"We are always grateful for the affection and dedication shown by our fans of TOMORROW X TOGETHER," it added.