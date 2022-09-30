Billboard Latin Music Awards 2022 Winners: Bad Bunny Dominates The List

Quick links:
Image: Instagram/@badbunnypr
The Billboard Latin Music Awards 2022 recently announced the names of the winners revealing how the singer Bad Bunny topped the list with a whopping 23 awards in his kitty. On the other hand, many artists also received some Special Awards including categories namely Billboard Icon Award, Billboard Spirit of Hope Award, Billboard Legend Award and many more. check out the full list of winners who won big at the Billboard Latin Music Awards.
ARTIST CATEGORIES
Artist of the Year:
Bad Bunny
Artist of the Year, New:
Ivan Cornejo
Tour of the Year:
Bad Bunny
Crossover Artist of the Year:
Skrillex
SONG CATEGORIES
Hot Latin Song of the Year:
Farruko, “Pepas”
Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event:
Becky G & Karol G, “Mamiii”
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male:
Bad Bunny
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female:
Karol G
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Grupo Firme
Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year:
Rimas
Hot Latin Songs Imprint of the Year:
Rimas
Latin Airplay Song of the Year:
Rauw Alejandro, “Todo de Ti”
Latín Airplay Label of the Year:
Sony Music Latin
Latin Airplay Imprint of the Year:
Sony Music Latin
Sales Song of the Year:
Farruko, “Pepas”
Streaming Song of the Year:
Farruko, “Pepas”
ALBUM CATEGORIES
Top Latin Album of the Year:
Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male:
Bad Bunny
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female:
Karol G
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Eslabon Armado
Top Latin Albums Label of the Year
Rimas
LATIN POP CATEGORIES
Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo:
Enrique Iglesias
Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Maná
Latin Pop Song of the Year:
Rauw Alejandro, “Todo De Ti”
Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year:
Sony Music Latin
Latin Pop Airplay Imprint of the Year:
Sony Music Latin
Latin Pop Album of the Year:
Rosalía, Motomami
Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year:
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Latin Pop Albums Imprint of the Year:
Universal Music Latino
TROPICAL CATEGORIES
Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo:
Romeo Santos
Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Aventura
Tropical Song of the Year:
Aventura & Bad Bunny, “Volví”
Tropical Airplay Label of the Year:
Sony Music Latin
Tropical Airplay Imprint of the Year:
Sony Music Latin
Tropical Albums of the Year:
Marc Anthony, Pa’lla Voy
Tropical Albums Label of the Year:
Sony Music Latin
Tropical Albums Imprint of the Year:
Sony Music Latin
REGIONAL MEXICAN CATEGORIES
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo:
Christian Nodal
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Eslabon Armado
Regional Mexican Song of the Year:
Grupo Firme, “Ya Supérame (En Vivo Desde Culiacán, Sinaloa)”
Regional Mexican Airplay Label of the Year:
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Regional Mexican Airplay Label of the Year
Fonovisa
Regional Mexican Albums of the Year:
Ivan Cornejo, Alma Vacía
Regional Mexican Albums Label of the Year:
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Regional Mexican Albums Imprint of the Year:
Del
LATIN RHYTHM CATEGORIES
Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo:
Bad Bunny
Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Wisin & Yandel
Latin Rhythm Song of the Year:
Farruko, “Pepas”
Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Year:
Sony Music Latin
Latin Rhythm Airplay Imprint of the Year:
Universal Music Latino
Latin Rhythm Album of the Year:
Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti
Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year:
Rimas
Latin Rhythm Albums Imprint of the Year:
Rimas
WRITERS/PRODUCERS/PUBLISHERS CATEGORIES
Songwriter of the Year:
Bad Bunny
Publisher of the Year:
RSM Publishing, ASCAP
Publishing Corporation of the Year:
Sony Music Publishing
Producer of the Year:
Tainy
SPECIAL AWARDS
Billboard Icon Award:
Chayanne
Billboard Spirit of Hope Award:
Christina Aguilera
Billboard Legend Award:
José Feliciano
Billboard Hall of Fame Award:
Nicky Jam
Billboard Lifetime Achievement Award:
Raphael