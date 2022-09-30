Billboard Latin Music Awards 2022 Winners: Bad Bunny Dominates The List

The Billboard Latin Music Awards 2022 recently announced the names of the winners revealing how the singer Bad Bunny topped the list with a whopping 23 awards in his kitty. On the other hand, many artists also received some Special Awards including categories namely Billboard Icon Award, Billboard Spirit of Hope Award, Billboard Legend Award and many more. check out the full list of winners who won big at the Billboard Latin Music Awards.

Billboard Latin Music Awards 2022 Winners

ARTIST CATEGORIES

Artist of the Year:

Bad Bunny

Artist of the Year, New:

Ivan Cornejo

Tour of the Year:

Bad Bunny

Crossover Artist of the Year:

Skrillex

SONG CATEGORIES

Hot Latin Song of the Year:

Farruko, “Pepas”

Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event:

Becky G & Karol G, “Mamiii”

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male:

Bad Bunny

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female:

Karol G

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Grupo Firme

Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year:

Rimas

Hot Latin Songs Imprint of the Year:

Rimas

Latin Airplay Song of the Year:

Rauw Alejandro, “Todo de Ti”

Latín Airplay Label of the Year:

Sony Music Latin

Latin Airplay Imprint of the Year:

Sony Music Latin

Sales Song of the Year:

Farruko, “Pepas”

Streaming Song of the Year:

Farruko, “Pepas”

ALBUM CATEGORIES

Top Latin Album of the Year:

Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male:

Bad Bunny

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female:

Karol G

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Eslabon Armado

Top Latin Albums Label of the Year

Rimas

LATIN POP CATEGORIES

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo:

Enrique Iglesias

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Maná

Latin Pop Song of the Year:

Rauw Alejandro, “Todo De Ti”

Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year:

Sony Music Latin

Latin Pop Airplay Imprint of the Year:

Sony Music Latin

Latin Pop Album of the Year:

Rosalía, Motomami

Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year:

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Latin Pop Albums Imprint of the Year:

Universal Music Latino

TROPICAL CATEGORIES

Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo:

Romeo Santos

Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Aventura

Tropical Song of the Year:

Aventura & Bad Bunny, “Volví”

Tropical Airplay Label of the Year:

Sony Music Latin

Tropical Airplay Imprint of the Year:

Sony Music Latin

Tropical Albums of the Year:

Marc Anthony, Pa’lla Voy

Tropical Albums Label of the Year:

Sony Music Latin

Tropical Albums Imprint of the Year:

Sony Music Latin

REGIONAL MEXICAN CATEGORIES

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo:

Christian Nodal

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Eslabon Armado

Regional Mexican Song of the Year:

Grupo Firme, “Ya Supérame (En Vivo Desde Culiacán, Sinaloa)”

Regional Mexican Airplay Label of the Year:

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Regional Mexican Airplay Label of the Year

Fonovisa

Regional Mexican Albums of the Year:

Ivan Cornejo, Alma Vacía

Regional Mexican Albums Label of the Year:

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Regional Mexican Albums Imprint of the Year:

Del

LATIN RHYTHM CATEGORIES

Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo:

Bad Bunny

Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Wisin & Yandel

Latin Rhythm Song of the Year:

Farruko, “Pepas”

Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Year:

Sony Music Latin

Latin Rhythm Airplay Imprint of the Year:

Universal Music Latino

Latin Rhythm Album of the Year:

Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti

Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year:

Rimas

Latin Rhythm Albums Imprint of the Year:

Rimas

WRITERS/PRODUCERS/PUBLISHERS CATEGORIES

Songwriter of the Year:

Bad Bunny

Publisher of the Year:

RSM Publishing, ASCAP

Publishing Corporation of the Year:

Sony Music Publishing

Producer of the Year:

Tainy

SPECIAL AWARDS

Billboard Icon Award:

Chayanne

Billboard Spirit of Hope Award:

Christina Aguilera

Billboard Legend Award:

José Feliciano

Billboard Hall of Fame Award:

Nicky Jam

Billboard Lifetime Achievement Award:

Raphael

Image: Instagram/@badbunnypr