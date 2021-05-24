Billboard Music Awards 2021: Machine Gun Kelly Paints His Tongue Black As An "accessory"

Machine Gun Kelly has become one of the prominent rappers in the United States over the last few years. While he’s gained wide popularity for his various hit songs and albums, fans also know him for his unique sense of fashion and outfits. During the recently conducted Billboard Music Awards 2021, the rapper made an unexpected addition on his face for the special event. In his recent Instagram story, he shared a video of painting his tongue black before leaving for the music event, calling it his “special accessory”.

Billboard Music Awards has been one of the highly anticipated music events of this year, given that it faced several restrictions due to the ongoing pandemic in the previous year. The appearance of Machine Gun Kelly at Billboard Music Awards 2021 became one of the highlight moments, as he sported black paint on his tongue for the event. The video that he shared on Instagram shows his stylist painting his tongue black, along with a caption that reads “special accessory for tonight”.

The rapper posted yet another video on his Instagram story, which also features his current girlfriend and actor Megan Fox. He emerged as one of the winners at this event, as he bagged an award in the category of ‘Top Rock Artist’. Machine Gun Kelly was seen recording the video himself, as he walked ahead with his award in his hand as Megan trailed him in the back. He expressed his excitement for bagging the award while taking Megan in the frame, who also joined in the moment and also smiled in amusement looking at the rapper’s reaction.

Along with him, other known artists such as The Weeknd, Megan Thee Stallion, Drake, Taylor Swift and others also emerged as Billboard Music Awards 2021 winners. The Weeknd became one of the highly awarded singers at this event, as he bagged multiple awards in various categories. Machine Gun Kelly, on the other hand, has also won other prestigious awards such as MTV Video Music Awards, MTV Europe Music Awards and more.

