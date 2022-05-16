Billboard Music Awards 2022: BTS Scripts History, Takes Home 3 Trophies; ARMY Celebrates

The South Korean boy band BTS is seemingly on a record-breaking spree. The band has surely taken the world by storm with its music and quirky dance moves and enjoys one of the largest fan bases, known as the BTS fan ARMY. While the band never fails to top several Billboard charts and surpass celebrated musicians with its songs, it has now a new Billboard Music Awards record in its name.

Billboard Music Awards 2022 came out to be special for the South Korean band. While the band did not attend the award show this year, they became the highlight by becoming the only group to bag the most number of wins so far. The band won three awards this year out of six for which they were nominated.

BTS, which includes Jin, RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, bagged three wins at BBMAs 2022. They won the trophies for Top Song Sales Artist, Top Duo/Group, and Top Selling Song. This is the third time the band has won the Top Duo/Group award. They have now tied the record held by One Direction for the most number of wins in the category. The band won in the Top Selling Song category for their smash hit Butter. This is the second consecutive year the band has taken home the award in this category.

BTS scripts history at BBMAs 2022

BTS made their Billboard Music Awards 2022 debut in 2017 and has won trophies every year. The band has also performed several times and won hearts with their dance moves. Apart from their recent wins, the band had nine BBMAs trophies in their name. Now, as their total number of wins has reached 12, they have broken the previous record of Destiny's Child, who were the only group with the most number of wins for the past 17 years.

It is surely a celebratory moment for the band and its fan base, known as ARMY. Their fans are trending various hashtags, such as BTS Paved The Way and BTS Makes History, on Twitter to celebrate their big win. Meanwhile, the band is currently looking forward to releasing their new album Proof.

Image: Twitter/@bts_bighit