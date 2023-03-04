Billie Eilish Reveals She Has Deleted Social Media Apps From Her Phone, Here's Why

Billie Eilish recently revealed that she has deleted all social media apps from her mobile phone. The singer spoke about how when she was growing up, the internet was not as prevalent. She added that it was better than what it has morphed into now.

Speaking to Conan O’Brien on his podcast, Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend, Billie Eilish said, “I don't look at it [social media] anymore. I've deleted it all off my phone. I grew up in the perfect time of the internet when it wasn't so internet-y that I didn't have a childhood.”

She continued by saying that as a tween, she used to think the people on the internet were "her" people and that she was one of them. Yet, as she carried on as she was, more and more online content began to revolve around her, which she didn't like.

“When I became a preteen there were iPhones, and then I got a little older and there was all of what [the internet] has become. Being a preteen and a teenager on the internet, those were my people. I was one of them. I was one of those people on the internet. And then to, within myself, feel like nothing has changed, that I'm doing what I've always done and... to just keep doing what I do over the years, and slowly the videos I'm watching and the things I see on the internet are about me. I'm like, ‘Ew! Stinky! I don't like that,” the Happier Than Ever singer said.

Billie Eilish's career

Billie Eilish started gaining recognition for her 2015 song Ocean Eyes. She earned a Grammy for her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? while her single Bad Guy won Record of the Year. Billie Eilish won her first Grammy when she was 18 years old.

She is the first artist to have scored a Grammy in all the big four categories since Christopher Cross' win in 1981. Billie Eilish released her second studio album Happier than Ever in 2021. She later worked with FINNEAS on the title track of the James Bond film No Time to Die, which won her an Oscar win in the Best Original Song category.