Billie Eilish's Rise To Fame Timeline - From 'Ocean Eyes' To 'Bad Guy'

Renowned American singer Billie Eilish came into the limelight when she uploaded the song Ocean Eyes on SoundCloud, and it was subsequently released by Interscope Records subsidiary Darkroom. That song of Billie Eilish went viral overnight and now has more than 19 million Spotify plays, making her one of the most popular and youngest pop-singers. Here is a short and crisp Billie Eilish's rise to fame timeline.

Also Read | Billie Eilish's videos that prove the singer loves to have fun with her fans, see here

Ocean Eyes

The viral number Ocean Eyes was a game-changer for Billie Eilish, as the song made her popular overnight. The song was written by her brother Finneas O’Connell. However, it wasn't the only song the sibling self-released before signing to the UK-based A&R company Platoon, and, later, Interscope in 2016. They also created their debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (2019), in their bedroom studio. The debut album was the best-performing album of 2019 in the US.

Also Read | Why Billie Eilish deserved to be featured on the Time 100 NEXT list? Read

Bad Guy

The singer rose to fame in 2016 and then eventually she entered a contract with Interscope Records. She went on to taste mainstream success after the hit single Bad Guy in 2019. Bad Guy is a strong song number by Billie that showcases her perfect husky voice matching up with the amazing vibe of the song. Bad Guy received much more hype than it already had when Billie released the song collaborating with one of her favourite artists, Justin Bieber. Bad Guy peaked at number one in the US, ending Lil Nas X's record-breaking 19 weeks at number one with Old Town Road.

Also Read | Billie Eilish's best on stage moments which are truly unforgettable; here's our top picks

Other releases

Billie Eilish had collaborated with several stars and churned out some iconic music numbers. Some of them include Lovely with Kid Khalid. She also released songs like When the Party's Over, Bury a Friend, Wish You Were Gay, Copycat, Watch and others.

Also Read | Billie Eilish & Justin Biebers' friendship will make you misty-eyed; Read to know about it

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.