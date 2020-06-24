Black Eyed Peas Reveal The Reason Behind Fergie's Exit Nearly Two Years After She Leaves

Black Eyed Peas members recently revealed why their band member Fergie left the band in June 2017. Black Eyed Peas is an American musical group consisting of four members, rapper Will.i.am, rapper Apl.de.ap, rapper Taboo and singer Fergie. However, it had earlier been reported that Fergie left the band to pursue her solo career. It has now been revealed by the Black Eyed Peas members that Fergie left the band to be a ''good mother'' to her son Axl.

Why did Fergie leave the Black Eyed Peas?

In an interview with a magazine, Black Eyed Peas members stated that Fergie left the band because she wanted to devote herself to being a ''good mother''. Will.i.am stated that the band loves Fergie, however, she is focused on her role as a mother. He added that they realise that it is a difficult job and added that Fergie really wants to embrace motherhood. He said that they respect Fergie’s decision and that they are there for her.

Will.i.am also said that the Black Eyed Peas want nothing but the best for Fergie. Another one of Black Eyed Peas members, Apl.de.ap said that their schedule would keep displacing her. Hence, if she wants to focus on being a great mother, she would not have been able to do both.

Black Eyed Peas members also said that Fergie’s departure has given them a chance to introduce singer J. Rey Soul to the world. While talking about the young new talent, Taboo, he said that he feels proud like they are ''giving birth to a new artist''. He added that he should praise J. Rey Soul and respect her. He concluded by saying that Fergie is out ''being a great mom and they are developing a great new artist''.

J. Rey Soul won the Philippines version of the show, The Voice in 2018. It has been reported that she ‘semi-officially’ joined Black Eyed Peas soon after. However, the band recently revealed that they will be collaborating with her for their new album.

Fergie left the Black Eyed Peas in 2017 after being a part of the band for almost ten years. In 2017, she released her solo albums Dutchess and Double Dutchess that Will.i.am helped produce. She launched her own record label Dutchess Music.

Just a few days back, Fergie posted the official promo of the new album launch for Black Eyed Peas. She wrote, ‘congrats fam’ in her caption while posting the video. The official Instagram account of the band has replied to the singer’s post saying that they love her.

