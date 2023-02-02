BLACKPINK Fame Lisa Buys A New 6 Million Dollar House In Seongbuk-dong Neighbourhood?

Blackpink’s Lisa recently made headlines after news of her buying a luxury house in the Seongbuk-dong neighbourhood went viral on social media on Wednesday (February 2). According to the news website, Allkpop, the rapper has become the new owner of a lavish urban villa in Seongbuk-dong, South Korea. Lisa purchased the property for approximately 7.5 billion KRW ($6 million USD).

Reportedly, Lisa bought the two-story landed property with a basement in July of last year.

Numerous businesspeople and some of Seoul's wealthiest residents are said to reside in the renowned neighbourhood. Actors Bae Yong Joon and Lee Seung Gi are known to live in the same area.

Lisa shared posted a picture with Neymar Jr

In other news, Lisa recently shared a picture with world-famous Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr on her Instagram stories. In the photo, while Lisa was dressed in a cozy hoodie paired with a beanie cap, Neymar looked chic in a white t-shirt. The footballer accessorised it with a chunky chain and black cap.

The duo's photo sent the internet into a meltdown. Both stars have a combined 289 million followers on Instagram making them among the most popular accounts in their respective fields.

More on BLACKPINK

Lisa and the rest of Blackpink which include Jisoo, Jennie, and Rose were recently in Paris. The group played at the Le Gala des Piéces Jaunes charity event put on by a nonprofit headed by Brigitte Macron, the First Lady of France. Pharrell Williams, an American musician, and Mika, a British singer, were among the other celebrities that took the stage at the concert.

Blackpink's currently on its world tour, which began on January 7 in Bangkok. On March 4, they'll make their way to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, for their next stop. Their final stop would be Singapore on May 13.

Apart from their ongoing world tour, YG Entertainment announced Jisoo would be making her solo debut later this year. Other members of the group have already released their solos.