BLACKPINK Fans Can't Keep Calm As K-pop Band To Reportedly Make Their Comeback In June

Touted as one of the biggest girl group in the world, South Korean idol group BLACKPINK is reportedly all set to make their comeback as early as June.

Image: Twitter/@PopBase


Touted as one of the biggest pop groups in the world, the South Korean girl group BLACKPINK is reportedly set to make their comeback in June this year. The four-member group consisting of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa have global top-charting songs like How You Like That, DDU-DU DDU-DU and Ice Cream to their name. Additionally, they have also worked with several notable artists like Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga and more. 

Their last comeback dates back to October 2022 when they released their first full-length album “THE ALBUM” and its title track Lovesick Girls. For over a year and a half, fans of the group, called BLINKS, have been demanding their label YG Entertainment to announce a comeback for the girls. 

BLACKPINK to make comeback in June?

As per a report from Korean news outlet Sports Dong-A via Soompi, an industry insider informed that the four-member group will be making their comeback with a new album. Although a specific date was not provided, the outlet reported that the comeback album is believed to be released 'as early as June'. 

It is important to note that BLACKPINK and YG Entertainment are yet to officially confirm the news and share details of the group's much-awaited comeback. Meanwhile, as pointed out by Soompi, BLACKPINK member Jennie Kim teased the group's comeback during her appearance on The Game Caterers 2. She had said, ''BLACKPINK is preparing to make a comeback soon. I don’t know if I’m allowed to say this, but since I’m here on my own today, I’ll say what I want. Please cheer us on a lot.”

BLINKS' reaction to BLACKPINK's comeback news

After the news broke out, fans took to social media to express their excitement over the highly anticipated comeback. Fans also started trending 'Blackpink is coming' on Twitter. One netizen wrote, ''The powerful QUEENS are coming. The world better be ready for their comeback''.

On the other hand, fans remained sceptical of the news as one user wrote, ''As of today I'm not gonna believe that BLACKPINK IS COMING BACK until I will saw on my very own eyes the teasers''.

Image: Twitter/@PopBase

