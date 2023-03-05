BLACKPINK Jisoo Teases Maiden Solo Album With Artwork, Announces Release Date

BLACKPINK's Jisoo announced the release date of her maiden solo album on Instagram. After Jennie, Rosé and Lisa, Jisoo is the last member of the K-pop group to go solo with her music career. Her new album will be launched on March 31. She had announced her debut album on March 6.

Jisoo teases her solo album

Alongside the announcement of her solo album's launch date, Jisoo also shared some artwork with the fans. In the images shared on Instagram, a red cloth was seen in the midst of a green field. In another image, there was an open green field with 'Jisoo' written over it.

Check out the teaser photos for Jisoo's upcoming solo album.

Jisoo, alongwith the other BLACKPINK members, is currently playing shows for their Born Pink concert tour. This announcement was eagerly awaited by the fans and all eyes will be on the title reveal and the subsequent album launch.

Fans react to Jisoo's album tease

While the title of Jisoo's solo album has not been revelaed yet, the teaser artwork was enough to get the BLINKs excited. Reacting to the Snowdrop actress' Instagram post, one social media user wrote, "I am so excited unnie after long time waiting your solo is coming (sic)." Another Instagram user commented, "So proud of you, even if it's just a teaser (sic)."

YG Entertainment had previously shared that Jisoo would be filming the music video for her solo title track overseas.