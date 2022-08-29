Blackpink Marks US Award Show Debut By Performing 'Pink Venom' At MTV VMAs 2022

The winners for the highly anticipated MTV Video Music Awards 2022 are being announced revealing the names of the notable artists winning under top categories. The Award night was star-studded with numerous artists arriving at the event with thrilling performances including Blackpink’s US award show debut by performing their pre-release single.

Blackpink performs Pink Venom at MTV VMAs 2022

While the fans are delighted with the latest winners announcement, Blackpink was among the ceremony's top performers. Blackpink members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa were seen sporting dazzling black outfits as they performed their pre-release single Pink Venom on stage. The song is from Blackpink’s upcoming album titled Born Pink.

On the other hand, as the fans are already in love with the single, the music streaming platform Spotify announced that the single Pink Venom became the streaming platform’s most-streamed song by a female artist in a single day this year after the song debuted online in August. The music video touched 90.4 million views in its first 24 hours on YouTube on August 19, making it the most-viewed YouTube music video premiere in 2022 and the third-biggest music video debut ever.

MTV VMAs 2022 winners list

PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

September 2021: Griff — "One Night"

October 2021: Remi Wolf – "Sexy Villain"

November 2021: Nessa Barrett – "i hope ur miserable until ur dead"

WINNER: December 2021: Seventeen – "Rock With You"

January 2021: Mae Muller – "Better Days"

February 2022: Gayle – "abcdefu"

March 2022: Sheneesa – "R U That"

April 2022: Omar Apollo – "Tamagotchi"

May 2022: Wet Leg – "Chaise Longue"

June 2022: Muni Long – "Baby Boo"

July 2022: Doechii – "Persuasive"

BEST COLLABORATION

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – "Way 2 Sexy"

Elton John & Dua Lipa – "Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)"

WINNER: Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – "Industry Baby"

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – "Sweetest Pie"

Post Malone & The Weeknd – "One Right Now"

Rosalía ft. The Weeknd – "La Fama"

The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber – "Stay"

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Avril Lavigne ft. Blackbear - "Love It When You Hate Me"

Imagine Dragons x JID – "Enemy"

Machine Gun Kelly ft. Willow – "emo girl"

WINNER: Måneskin – "I Wanna Be Your Slave"

Panic! at the Disco – "Viva Las Vengeance"

Twenty One Pilots – "Saturday"

Willow, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker – "Grow"...Click Here to see the full list.

IMAGE: Instagram/Blackpinkofficial