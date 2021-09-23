BLACKPINK’s 'DDU-DU DDU-DU' Becomes 1st K-pop MV To Reach 1.7 Billion Views On YouTube

Dubbed as one of the biggest girl pop groups in the world, South Korean idol band BLACKPINK has unlocked another impressive achievement as their single titled DDU-DU DDU-DU hits 1.7 billion views on YouTube. The four-member band debuted under YG Entertainment has been reigning over the K-pop scenes since 2016 and their 2018 single DDU-DU DDU-DU massively contributed to their intensively growing fan base in South Korea as well overseas. With this impressive view count, the group has established a place for themselves among the top East Asian artists.

Taking to their official social media platforms, the girl band announced the exciting news of their DDU-DU DDU-DU music video accumulating 1.7 billion views on YouTube on September 23. They wrote, ''#BLACKPINK '뚜두뚜두 (DDU-DU DDU-DU)' M/V HITS 1.7 BILLION VIEWS @YouTube BLINKs worldwide, thank you so much! '뚜두뚜두 (DDU-DU DDU-DU)' M/V''.

The music video was released three years, three months, and eight days ago on June 15, 2018. As per a report from Soompi, BLACKPINK has become the first K-pop group to have achieved 1.7 billion views on their music video. South Korean solo singer PSY’s single Gangnam Style remains on the top with 4.9 billion views.

More on BLACKPINK's achievements

This is not the only achievement by the group as they are known to break records left and right with their new releases. Recently, YouTube took to its official Instagram handle to announce that BLACKPINK has become the most subscribed artist on the video-sharing app. They wrote, “We would like to dedicate this honor to all of our fans around the world who have loved and supported us throughout…” Congrats to #BLACKPINK on this HUGE milestone 🏆 The girls just became the most subscribed artist on YouTube with over 65.5 million subscribers. Show us how excited you are in the comments, #BLINKS!''

With just one album released since their debut in 2016, BLACKPINK has successfully broken over a dozen of records with their singles as a group as well as solo projects. Marking the first solo debut out of the group, Jennie broke records by becoming the first Korean female artist to achieve over 700 million views on YouTube with her single Solo. Additionally, Rosé debut solo track On The Ground became the first music video by a Korean artist to achieve 41.6 million views in the first 24 hours which has now been broken by her own band member Lisa.

Image: Instagram/@Blackpink