BLACKPINK's Jennie Spills The Beans On Her Favourite Food And Her Binge Worthy K Drama

One of South Korea's biggest girl bands BLACKPINK is reaching new heights professionally. With numerous projects in their kitty, the singers do not get enouch chances to interact with their fans on the internet. However, one of the most popular members of the girl group, Jennie took out the time to answer some burning questions of the fans and spoke about her personal favourite things.

Jennie reveals her favourite food and K Drama

A front runners of the K pop genre, BLACKPINK is currently busy with numerous projects lined up in their pipeline. Due to the ongoing pandemic, Jennie had the chance to sit for a V Live with her fans and answered some of the personal questions asked by them. After being asked about her favourite food, she revealed that Mint chocolate is her favourite, on the other hand, does not enjoy spicy food. She also said that her favourite tea is vanilla tea with oat milk.

When asked about the K drama she is currently watching, Jennie replied by saying that she is binge-watching Beyond Evil, featuring Yeo Jin Goo and Shin Ha Kyun. The young singer later requested her fans to not give out any spoilers in the chat as she did not finish watching the drama yet. Concluding her V Live, she wished her fans, also known as Blinks, on their upcoming exams.

More on BLACKPINK

Touted as one of the biggest girl groups in the world, BLACKPINK debuted in 2016 under YG Entertainment. The group consists of four members namely Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa hailing from South Korea, New Zealand, Austrailia and Thailand, respectively. Their debut songs Whistle and Boobayah garnered international fame after which the group showed no signs of slowing down. With hits like Ddu-Du Ddu-Du, As If It's Your Last, and How You Like That, the group made a successful entry into the international market.

The group also collaborated with notable Hollywood artists like Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa and Lady Gaga to deliver some of the smashing hits of the year. Apart from group activity, the artists also successfully made their record-breaking solo debut with Jennie releasing Solo and Rosé releasing On The Ground. The youngest member of the group Lisa has been seen collaborating with prominent dancers of the industry while Jisoo is set to make her acting debut.

IMAGE- JENNIE'S INSTAGRAM

