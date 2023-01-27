Blackpink's Lisa Is All Smile As She Pose With Soccer Star Neymar Jr In Paris

Blackpink's Lisa recently made headlines when she shared a picture with world-famous Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr on her Instagram stories on Wednesday (January 27). The South Korean rapper also tagged Neymar in the picture and the soccer player later reposted it on his stories.

In the picture, while Lisa can be seen dressed in a cozy hoodie which she paired with a beanie cap, Neymar looked chic in a white t-shirt. The footballer accessorised it with a chunky chain and black cap.

See the picture here:

Sharing the picture the duo sent the internet into a meltdown as both of the stars have a combined 289 million followers on Instagram. They are among the most popular accounts in their respective fields.

Neymar is believed to be a huge fan of BLACKPINK's music. In August last year, he shared the girl group's song Pink Venom on his Twitter account. The football star also hosted several gaming sessions while listening to their music, and was captured by the fans using skins of the Blackpink's package for Player Unknown's Battlegrounds.

More about Blackpink

Lisa and the rest of Blackpink which include Jisoo, Jennie, and Rose are currently in Paris. The group played on Wednesday at Le Gala des Piéces Jaunes charity event put on by a nonprofit headed by Brigitte Macron, the First Lady of France. Pharrell Williams, an American musician, and Mika, a British singer, were among the other celebrities that took the stage at the concert.

Blackpink recently made its much-anticipated comeback with the album 'Born Pink' as all the members were focusing on their solo projects for the last 2 years.

On the work front, Blackpink announced 36 shows from October 2022 to June 2023 for their 'Born Pink' world tour, spanning Asia, North America, Europe, and Oceania. Additionally, YG Entertainment announced Jisoo will be making her solo debut later this year. Other members of the group have already released their solos.