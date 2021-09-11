BLACKPINK's Lisa Solo Debut MV 'Lalisa' Garners Impressive Views In 24 Hrs Of Release

Touted as one of the biggest girl bands in the world, the South Korean girl group BLACKPINK has added another achievement in their bag with their youngest member Lisa achieving impressive numbers with her solo debut album.

Titled Lalisa, the singer released its title track of the same name on September 10 with a music video showcasing her ability to pull off complicated choreography. Read on to know the impressive records archived by the young singer through her solo debut music video.

BLACKPINK's Lisa to break Taylor Swift's record?

Dubbed as the most popular member of BLACKPINK, the 24-year-old singer and rapper released the title track Lalisa marking her debut as a solo artist on Friday, September 10. Within the first 24 hours of its release, the video racked up over 70 million views on YouTube with the number growing extensively every hour. The impressive view counts hint at a new record set by the South Korean pop star.

Currently, the record for most views within the first 24 hours of the release of a music video is held by American pop singer Taylor Swift and her collaboration with Brendon Urie titled Me! in 2019 with 65.2 million views. However, YouTube is yet to disclose the official numbers garnered by Lalisa. Upon Youtube's confirmation, Lalisa would hold a new record of achieving the most views of a solo artist’s music video in 24 hours.

More on BLACKPINK

This is not the first time that the group has set or broken records. With just one album released since their debut in 2016, BLACKPINK has broken over a dozen of records with their singles as a group and solo projects. Marking the first solo debut out of the group, Jennie broke records by becoming the first Korean female artist to achieve over 700 million views on YouTube with her single Solo. Additionally, Rosé debut solo track On The Ground set records by becoming the first music video by a Korean artist to achieve 41.6 million views in the first 24 hours.

Talking about her solo album, K-pop star Lisa, during a press conference, said, ''Show the strength of my name and my confident side. I hope that people will hear the song and think, ‘Wow, this is it. This is something only Lisa can do''.

IMAGE: LISA'S INSTAGRAM