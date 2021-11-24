BLACKPINK's Lisa Tests COVID Positive, Other Members- Jisoo, Jennie And Rose Await Results

On Wednesday, BLACKPINK’s youngest member Lisa tested positive for COVID-19. According to a statement by YG Entertainment, three other members of the group- Jisoo, Jennie, and Rose, are still awaiting their test results. The three members took the RT-PCR tests after Lisa was diagnosed with the virus. However, the three other members have not been ‘classified as close contacts’ yet.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa tests COVID positive

On November 24, YG Entertainment released an official statement confirming the diagnosis. According to the South Korean news outlet, the statement reads, “This is YG Entertainment. BLACKPINK’s Lisa was diagnosed with COVID-19 this afternoon (November 24). The other three BLACKPINK members have not been classified as close contacts yet, but they immediately received PCR tests after hearing of Lisa’s positive COVID-19 results, and they are currently awaiting their results.”

The statement continued, “We first shared this information quickly and accurately with representatives and staff, and we took strong preemptive measures even beyond the guidelines of health authorities. We will continue to not hold back on providing full support with the health of our artists and related staff members as the top priority. If there are any changes in the future, we will once again notify you quickly."

Earlier this month, the BLACKPINK leader Lisa added yet another feather to her crown by becoming the first female K-pop solo artist ever to break records on US Billboard's main singles chart, Hot 100, with the sidetrack Money of her solo album LALISA.

According to the chart by Billboard released on November 9, the song ranked 93rd on the Hot 100. She is the first K-pop female solo artist to rank on the chart for two consecutive weeks. LALISA, which was released on September 10, had ranked 84th on the Billboard Hot 100 in the first week of its release. It has also topped the iTunes Top Song Chart in over 72 countries and the Global YouTube Song Top 100 chart for two consecutive weeks.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Lisa recently participated in DJ Snake’s new track, SG, and topped the iTunes chart in 41 countries. SG secured a place in the top 10 in all charts of Billboard dance/electronic music. It topped the Latin digital song sales chart.

Image: Instagram/@lalalalisa_m