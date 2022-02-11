Touted as one of the biggest girl bands in the world, South Korean band BLACKPINK member Rosé rang in her 25th birthday on February 11. The singer was met with an overwhelming amount of wishes and blessings from her fans, called BLINKS, via social media. Responding to the same, the singer posted a heartfelt cover of the British rock band, Coldplay's popular song Viva La Vida to thank her fans.

BLACKPINK's Rosé shares Coldplay's Viva La Vida cover

Taking to her YouTube channel and Instagram, the 25-year-old singer shared the soulful cover of the popular ballad Viva La Vida to treat her fans. The singer's rendition managed to win over the hearts of many. She shared the videos and pictures from her session by writing, ''Thank you for all the birthday wishes! I hope you’re enjoying these. Thank you @lorenisalone and @hooooo.in for helping me get these covers together on such short notice! The best.''

Fans were not the only ones swooned by the emotional cover of the song as the British band took notice of her cover and wrote, ''Love this. What a voice. Happy birthday, Rosé''. They also shared a link to her YouTube channel for their fans. The young Korean singer also reacted to her shout out by reposting their post and dropping a heart emoji.

The singer also covered Don’t Look Back In Anger by Oasis and December by Neck Deep on her YouTube channel.

More on Rosé's birthday

The young singer received many birthday wishes and blessings from her fans as well as the K-pop fraternity including the BLACKPINK members. She took to her Instagram story to share a picture of her fancy ponytail accessory gifted by member Lisa. She also shared a video with member Jisoo where the duo was chilling at the bus stop.

Fans were also quick to flood the social media with wishes as one fan wrote, ''three beautiful song covers for her bday and rosie is still giving what made me stan her in the first place — her raw, authentic, and passionate voice happy bday rosie!'' while another wrote, ''just love how rosé makes every song she covers her own… truly talented.''

you can never doubt rosé’s passion for music as an artist. no one can take that away from her. she’s born to have it and share it with us. i thank her and the universe for that. this woman deserves every recognition and praises she’s receiving. :< pic.twitter.com/n34hnR4PoS — aysé (@badbloodrozay) February 11, 2022

The amount of locals are praising Rosé. Yah girl u will always be famous and loved. pic.twitter.com/sI8JWiAQSI — Azu (@BP4ACE) February 11, 2022

