BLACKPINK's Rose's Song 'On The Ground' Tops ITunes Charts In Over 50 Countries

BLACKPINK is one of the popular South Korean music group featuring all-female artists. Recently BLACKPINK's Rose released her highly anticipated solo album R. The song On the Ground is her lead single, the music video of which was released on YouTube on March 12, 2021. This album also marks Rose's debut as a solo artist. According to a report on KBS World, her latest single has topped the iTunes charts across 51 countries.

The news of Rose's debut album song On The Ground topping the iTunes songs chart comes from her agency YG Entertainment. The agency stated that her latest single has topped the iTunes charts in over 50 countries including the U.S., France and Thailand. Rose's song On the Ground has topped several music charts in South Korea as well. Her R album has sold 400k copies on the fourth day of advanced sales. The number is considered to be the highest figure ever for a Korean female artist as reported on the KBS world radio portal. Her song On the Ground is released in all-English lyrics.

Rose has been one of the most prominent members of the band right since the start. BLACKPINK's Rose is the second BLACKPINK member to release her solo album after Jennie. According to Straits Times, it was also reported that Jisoo and Lisa also have been working on their solo albums respectively. BLACKPINK was formed back in 2016 and has had a successful run ever since, having released several hit songs and having performed at several concerts. Check out the music video of Rose's latest single.

BLACKPINK has emerged as a leading act in K-pop and has been named as the "biggest girl group in the world", "biggest K-pop girl band on the planet" and "K-pop Queens" by various media outlets. The members most recently collaborated with Selena Gomez for the song Icecream which crossed over 500 million views on YouTube. The music video for their comeback single Kill This Love is known to be one of the fastest YouTube videos to reach 100 million views. BLACKPINK's How You Like That became their fifth song to feature on the Billboard Hot 100, its music video broke five Guinness World Records.